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The provided source material did not contain sufficient factual content about SHINER's cover of MY BLOODY VALENTINE's Only Shallow or the announced rarities collection to generate an accurate, grounded news report.

ACCLAIMED SHOEGAZE/POST-HARDCORE VETERANS SHINER ANNOUNCE NEW RARITIES COLLECTION, THE Y SECTION

CAREER-SPANNING ALBUM FEATURING HARD-TO-FIND TRACKS, UNRELEASED MATERIAL AND MORE AVAILABLE VIA SPARTAN RECORDS ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

COVER OF MY BLOODY VALENTINE'S 'ONLY SHALLOW' NOW ON YOUTUBE

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FOTOCRIME, CRITERIA AND BURSTING IN SELECT MARKETS ANNOUNCED FOR THE FALL

Shiner. Credit: Andy Mueller

Spartan Records and Shiner are excited to announce the Friday, October 9 release of The Y Section, the brand new offering from the celebrated Kansas City shogaze/post-hardcore band. A career-spanning collection of rarities, unreleased material and hard-to-find tracks drawn from across 25-plus years, The Y Section gathers Shiner's vast and rich history in one single place. Rather than a greatest hits victory lap, The Y Section is a portrait of a restless, evolving band: the detours, experiments, and overlooked gems that map how Shiner became Shiner. For longtime fans, it's the missing piece of the catalog; for newer listeners drawn in by BELIEVEYOUME, it's an invitation into the deep end. Still heavy, still weird, still pushing forward, now with the full arc in view.

Leading the collection is Shiner's reverent, heavy-eyed version of My Blood Valentine's timeless 'Only Shallow,' which was recorded and mixed at Westend Studios by Paul Malinowski in 2003 and released via Grand Theft Autumn Records. 'We had been playing 'Only Shallow' on tour as a closer — always at the end because who wants to put their stupid songs after this behemoth? — and we were getting it down pretty well,' Shiner frontman Allen Epley recalls. 'Not surprisingly, and thankfully, the original recording of this was not used. Instead we retreated to our home away from home, Westend Studios in Kansas City just over the state line in Kansas owned by our great friend Mike Miller, and banged it out one afternoon. We were prepared and Paul made a killer mix, and that's what you hear today.'

Additionally, Shiner will be making headline appearances across North America this fall with Bursting, Criteria and Fotocrime in select markets. Kicking off on Friday, September 4 in Milwaukee, WI, the tour will feature performances on the U.S. west coast, midwest, east coast and Canada, culminating in a performance at The Griffin in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, October 16. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via shiner.net, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

SEPTEMBER

04 — Milwaukee, WI — X-Ray Arcade *

05 — Chicago, IL — Fitzgerald's *

07 — Youngstown, OH — West Side Bowl *

08 — Washington, DC — Pearle St. *

09 — Philadelphia, PA — Milkboy *

10 — Brooklyn, NY — TV Eye *

11 — Montreal, QC — Cabaret Fouf *

12 — Buffalo, NY — Mohawk Place *

13 — Toronto, ON — Baby G *

14 — Detroit, MI — Smalls Bar *

OCTOBER

04 — Lawrence, KS — Bottleneck ^

05 — Denver, CO — Hi Dive ^

06 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge ^

07 — Boise, ID — Realms Arcade ^

08 — Vancouver, BC — Cobalt #

09 — Seattle, WA — Clock Out Lounge #

10 — Portland, OR — Bunk Bar #

12 — San Francisco, CA — Ivy Room #

13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echoplex #

14 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy and Harriet's #

15 — San Diego, CA — Casbah #

16 — Las Vegas, NV — The Griffin #

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