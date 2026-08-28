SHINER Shares "Two Black Eyes" Off THE Y SECTION, North American Tour Starts Sept 4

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Spartan Records and Shiner have released 'Two Black Eyes,' the latest track to be lifted from the Friday, October 9 release of THE Y SECTION, the new offering from the Kansas City shoegaze/post-hardcore band. Recorded in 1998 during the early writing and demo sessions for Starless, 'Two Black Eyes' captures the band at a pivotal moment — originally written as a trio by Allen Epley, Paul Malinowski and Tim Dow before eventually appearing as an addendum to DeSoto's re-press of Lula Divinia.

'Two Black Eyes' is also a song that helped inspire the album title, a reference to the band's tendency to keep adding one more section to a song until someone inevitably asked, 'Why do we need this in here?'

A career-spanning collection of rarities, unreleased material and hard-to-find tracks drawn from across 25-plus years, THE Y SECTION gathers Shiner's vast and rich history in one single place. Rather than a greatest hits victory lap, THE Y SECTION is a portrait of a restless, evolving band: the detours, experiments, and overlooked gems that map how Shiner became Shiner. For longtime fans, it's the missing piece of the catalog; for newer listeners drawn in by BELIEVEYOUME, it's an invitation into the deep end. Still heavy, still weird, still pushing forward, now with the full arc in view.

Shiner recently released its version of My Bloody Valentine's 'Only Shallow,' which was recorded and mixed at Westend Studios by Paul Malinowski in 2003 and released via Grand Theft Autumn Records. 'We had been playing 'Only Shallow' on tour as a closer — always at the end because who wants to put their stupid songs after this behemoth? — and we were getting it down pretty well,' Shiner frontman Allen Epley recalls. 'Not surprisingly, and thankfully, the original recording of this was not used. Instead we retreated to our home away from home, Westend Studios in Kansas City just over the state line in Kansas owned by our great friend Mike Miller, and banged it out one afternoon. We were prepared and Paul made a killer mix, and that's what you hear today.'

Shiner will also be making headline appearances across North America starting next week with Bursting, Criteria and Fotocrime in select markets. Kicking off on Friday, September 4 in Milwaukee, WI, the tour will feature performances on the U.S. west coast, midwest, east coast and Canada, culminating in a performance at The Griffin in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, October 16. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via shiner.net.

Tour Dates

September 04 — Milwaukee, WI — X-Ray Arcade *

September 05 — Chicago, IL — Fitzgerald's *

September 07 — Youngstown, OH — West Side Bowl *

September 08 — Washington, DC — Pearle St. *

September 09 — Philadelphia, PA — Milkboy *

September 10 — Brooklyn, NY — TV Eye *

September 11 — Montreal, QC — Cabaret Fouf *

September 12 — Buffalo, NY — Mohawk Place *

September 13 — Toronto, ON — Baby G *

September 14 — Detroit, MI — Smalls Bar *

October 04 — Lawrence, KS — Bottleneck ^

October 05 — Denver, CO — Hi Dive ^

October 06 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge ^

October 08 — Vancouver, BC — Cobalt #

October 09 — Seattle, WA — Clock Out Lounge #

October 10 — Portland, OR — Bunk Bar #

October 12 — San Francisco, CA — Ivy Room #

October 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echoplex #

October 14 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy and Harriet's #

October 15 — San Diego, CA — Casbah #

October 16 — Las Vegas, NV — The Griffin #

* — w/ Bursting

^ — w/ Criteria

# — w/ Fotocrime

Tracklist

Crush

Cowboy

Floodwater

Half Empty

Sleep It Off

A Sailors Fate

Two Black Eyes

Dirty Jazz

I'll Leave Without You

Only Shallow

Photo Credit: Shiner



Photo Credit: Shiner

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