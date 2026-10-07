SHIFT Launches Artist-First Electronic Music Label

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SHIFT, a new independent electronic music label founded by Guy Tolhurst and Grant Nichols of Nichols+Roark, launched this October with an ambition to put artist development back at the centre of the label model. Built around the principle 'artist-first, not track-first,' SHIFT moves away from an industry increasingly focused on individual tracks, open demo inboxes and short release cycles, instead selecting a small group of artists and investing its time, network and resources into developing them and building sustained momentum around their careers. Rather than finding a track and then figuring out the artist behind it, SHIFT starts with the artist and lets the music follow.

Guy Tolhurst: 'Labels are overwhelmed, artists are being ghosted, and the whole dynamic has become too transactional. Constantly sending music into a black hole isn't good for anyone - creatively or mentally - and we didn't want to build another label that replicated a model we already knew was broken.'

For its inaugural Season 1, SHIFT has signed seven artists so far: Cristina Tosio, Leena Punks, N1NJA, Seizmic, Sonickraft, TIMANTI and Willis. The artists will release individually and collectively through SHIFT, collaborate and remix each other, perform across SHIFT and external events, and access the wider community, network and opportunities being built around the label.

With no open demo inbox, SHIFT is taking a deliberately curated approach to artist development. The aim is to create a home stable where artists can build over time, while continuing to work with their existing management and release music through other labels. Each season gives SHIFT the opportunity to focus its resources on a defined group of artists and develop their individual careers while creating opportunities for the collective as a whole.

Grant Nichols: 'Artists shouldn't have to become label owners just to release music consistently. By keeping our roster deliberately curated, we can give every artist real attention, build momentum around their music and let them focus on what they do best.'

The first collective statement comes through Transmissions 001, SHIFT's debut Various Artists compilation, featuring Sonickraft, Nichols+Roark, Seizmic, N1NJA and Willis. Curated by Nichols+Roark, the compilation introduces the sound of SHIFT and provides the first example of its artist development model in action, bringing members of Season 1 together while creating a platform to introduce each artist individually.

SHIFT will officially launch during the Amsterdam Dance Event on Thursday, October 22, with an event at The Crane Faralda, Amsterdam, running from 9:30AM to 4PM. The launch brings together the SHIFT collective alongside international guests, with Volkoder (BR), Cristina Tosio (ES), Human Rias (DE), Julian Prince (CA), Leena Punks (GB), N1NJA (GB), Nichols+Roark (GB), Seizmic (GB), Sonickraft (GB), TIMANTI (GB) and Willis (GB) on the line-up.

The ADE event will be the first major international gathering for SHIFT, bringing its artists, founders and wider network together while creating a physical extension of the development model through performance, collaboration and industry connection.

For Tolhurst and Nichols, the longer-term ambition is to build an independent music company that challenges the increasingly transactional relationship between labels and artists. SHIFT will connect releases, artist development, events, collaborations and industry opportunities, creating an ecosystem designed to invest in artists beyond a single track or release cycle.

Transmissions 001 is released on October 16, followed by the SHIFT label launch party at The Crane Faralda during ADE on October 22, 2026.

Event Details

Date: 22 October 2026

Time: 09:30–16:00

Venue: The Crane Faralda, Amsterdam

Tickets/RSVP: https://www.skiddle.com/e/42721097

Transmissions 001 Artist Bios

Sonickraft

Signed to Solomun's Diynamic label, their unique Signature Sound has been described as Indie Dance meets Melodic House. Described by Pete Tong as 'Rising Stars', the duo have previously released on the famous Nervous Records, Insomniac, Solotoko and Sony to name a few. Their 'So High' release on Diynamic was selected as Pete Tong's 'Essential New Tune' on BBC Radio 1, with the duo also gaining support from the biggest DJ's in the world such as Solomun, Pete Tong, Vintage Culture & Camelphat, Sonickraft have also released several EPs on Eelke Kleijn's Days Like Nights imprint as well as a release on CamelPhat's 'When Stars Align' with their 'Keep The Faith' EP being released on Diynamic, with Pete Tong again championing the duo by supporting the release on his BBC Radio 1 show.

Nichols + Roark

Nichols+Roark craft cinematic electronic music with a storyteller's instinct - deep, hypnotic grooves wrapped in emotional, story-led sound design. Built on progressive energy and indie dance attitude, the duo blend emotional lift with a hypnotic, driving pulse.

With several No.1 releases across key labels including All Day I Dream, The Soundgarden, Manual, Mango Alley, Selador and Balance, Nichols+Roark have earned support from tastemakers and selectors worldwide. Alongside label releases, Nichols+Roark are building SHIFT - their own label and event series.

Seizmic

Seizmic is the electronic music production and DJ duo of Matty Douglass and Luke Browell. Their releases have been signed to leading imprints including Solomun's Diynamic, Cristoph's COS Recordings and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash Deep. The pair have secured multiple No. 1 positions on Beatport across several genres and maintain a consistent presence in the Top 100. Characterised by a distinctive fusion of nostalgic atmosphere and precise, club ready structure, Seizmic's work has earned support from Solomun, Tiesto, Yotto, Cristoph and other established figures within the electronic music community.

N1NJA

Artist, curator, and label visionary, N1NJA, creates ethereal, progressive, and afro-tech soundscapes inspired by the sounds of speed. Her music is shaped by an artistic intention rooted in deep cultural storytelling. She has released on prestigious imprints such as MoBlack, Mobilee, and Get Physical. Her work has earned the support of leading artists from Sasha to Shimza, while lighting up iconic dancefloors including Akasha Ibiza, Fabric London, and HÖR Berlin.

Outside the booth, Farah is driven by a mission to build a more empowering music culture. Her No.1 podcast series, Mission Makers, decodes the spirituality of success through conversations with luminaries such as Carl Cox. Her voice also resonates further through her acclaimed TEDx talk on rewiring neurodiversity and her work as an ambassador for Brian Eno's climate foundation, EarthPercent. Always accelerating, her impact continues to reverberate through her role as a Curator at IMS.

Willis

Willis crafts cinematic electronic music with a storyteller's instinct, deep, hypnotic grooves wrapped in emotion, atmosphere and immersive sound design. Drawing from melodic house, progressive energy and darker electronic influences, his music balances emotional depth with a driving, club-focused pulse, taking listeners on a journey rather than simply delivering a track. Following his release on the respected Diynamic label, Willis is keeping the momentum moving forward with a year-long signing to Shift, continuing to develop a sound rooted in powerful grooves, cinematic textures and a strong sense of narrative.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 14 Hrs 48 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me