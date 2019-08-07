SHAED Announces Additional Fall Dates

Following their performance at Lollapalooza this weekend, SHAED has announced additional dates for their Fall headline tour, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and more. This week, the DC trio's breakout single "Trampoline" also climbed to #23 at Top 40 as it is officially added to New York's Z100 and breaks 200 Million streams across digital platforms.



SHAED kicks-off their biggest headline tour to date on September 30th in Minneapolis with their debut LP due out later this year. A full list of upcoming festival and tour dates can be found below, and stay tuned to www.shaedband.com for all up-to-date information!

Electro-pop trio SHAED, a.k.a. Chelsea Lee and and twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst, have come a long way from their hometown of Washington, D.C. In 2018 the band released their massively successful single "Trampoline," and they're currently touring the world and at work on new music.

Hanging with the Recording Academy after performing at Lollapalooza 2019 in Chicago, SHAED gave us a look at what they're currently up to, the meaning behind "Trampoline" and what's up next.

SHAED Confirmed Festivals & Radio Shows



8/10 @ The End Summer Camp in Seattle, WA

8/17 @ Summer Sonic in Osaka, Japan

8/18 @ Summer Sonic in Tokyo, Japan

8/30 @ Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, WA

9/14-9/15 @ Music Midtown in Atlanta, GA

10/25-10/27 @ Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, LA

11/16-17 @ Corona Capital in Mexico City, MX



SHAED Confirmed Headline Tour Dates



8/10 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

9/30 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN

10/1 @ High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI

10/2 @ Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL

10/6 @ Velvet Lounge in Toronto, ON

10/8 @ The Sinclair in Boston, MA

10/9 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY

10/10 @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC

10/11 @ The Foundry in Philadelphia, PA

10/13 @ A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH

10/15 @ Exit/In in Nashville, TN

10/16 @ Vinyl in Atlanta, GA

10/19 @ Club Dada in Dallas, TX

10/20 @ Antone's Nightclub in Austin, TX

10/22 @ RecordBar in Kansas City, MO

10/23 @ Globe Hall in Denver, CO

10/24 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

10/29 @ Troubador in Los Angeles, CA

10/30 @ Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA

11/1 @ Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA

11/2 @ The Independent in San Francisco, CA

11/6 @ Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, ON





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You