SGT. PAPERS Release New Single 'Pérdida Total'

Mexico's psych/garage band Sgt. Papers - brothers Ivan and Felipe García - have released a new single "Pérdida Total" via DIW Records.

They share, "'For this song, I was inspired by the story of a friend, who took off in his car after a party. We believe he was searching for love. He later crashed his car into the drive thru of a Burger King 2 blocks from his house and totaled it. He fled the scene, and went to sleep. The next day, he reported the car as stolen and collected the insurance money. This song is for all those lucky jerks out there running wild."

Sgt. Papers just wrapped a string of dates that included a stop at Chicago's Ruido Fest in Chicago and a show in New York City. They return to the U.S. on November 2 for the second leg of the tour which sees them play Tucson, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. All shows are listed below and tickets are on-sale now.

Today's single is the follow up to "Diosito" and last year's album SGTP, which marked their debut for American/Mexican record label Devil In The Woods. Off the LP they shared two singles, "Sandwich de Monda," and "Échale Campeón" of which KCRW said, "The goofy, hard-charging garage rock of this track is the aural equivalent of a double shot of especially potent espresso. It brings with it the same giddiness-inducing qualities, and the same slight feelings of uncertainty around where to expend all of the excess energy. Then again, when you're having this much fun, who cares?"

Hailing from the Sonoran Desert in Mexico in 2017, St. Papers immediately they put their stamp on the Mexican rock scene with the release of their debut album, Sgt. Papers Lonely Psych Punk Band which was followed by 2019's Sgt. Papers - Me Hiciste Brujería. Playing shows on both sides of the boarder they have become known as one of the most notorious bands from the new Mexican Scene, embracing a new fresh wave of rock bands, as both brothers produce, promote and otherwise mentor younger musicians.

Listen to the new single here:

Sgt. Papers tour dates

October 29 - Tecate Sonoro - Hermosillo, MX

November 2 - Hotel Congress - Tucson, ZA

November 3 - Yucca Tap - Tempe, AZ

November 4 - La Santa - Santa Ana, CA

November 5 - Til Two Club - San Diego, CA

November 6 - La Harvard & Stone - Los Angeles, CA

November 10 - The Fixin Fo - Portland, OR

November 11-12 - Freakout Festival - Seattle, WA

November 19 - Stork Club - Oakland, CA

November 20 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA