SG Lewis Shares Official Music Video for 'Feed the Fire'

Following the release of his brand new single 'Feed the Fire' ft. Lucky Daye, SG Lewis today shares his official music video. Directed by Aidan Cullen (Dominic Fike, Omar Apollo and Trippie Red) and featuring rising stars Alton Mason and Quen Blackwell, the video was shot earlier this year, and is a transatlantic vignette and ode to friendship and nights out, the way we once knew them.

Watch the official music video for 'Feed The Fire' Ft. Lucky Daye HERE.

'Feed the Fire' is the third single to emerge from times, SG Lewis' upcoming debut album. The track follows the releases of huge summer singles 'Chemicals' and the Robyn and Channel Tres collaborative smash 'Impact'. The LP, out February 19 via Republic Records in North America, finds one of modern pop's secret weapons stepping out front and center, as he takes listeners on a voyage through soaring electronic dance and kaleidoscopic future disco, with the help of a few friends along the way.

For his debut, SG Lewis (real name Sam Lewis) has enlisted a blockbuster collection of recently revealed and soon to be announced, very special guests, as Sam continues a long line of stellar collaborations that have singled him out as one of music's most sought after producers.

Debut album times - markedly stylized in lowercase - arrives after a year when 'times' have been few and far between, especially in contrast to a huge 2019 which saw him sell out headline shows across North America, Asia, Australia and Europe as well as appearing at prime slots from Coachella to Glastonbury. It was a string of live experiences that cemented his status as not just one of London's hottest talents but also a formidable artist capable of making a splash on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.

On the album, Sam says "times is an ode to the present moment. 2020 has shown us that the experiences we took for granted in the past, are never promised tomorrow, and that the opportunity to dance together may not always be there again. After reading about 70's New York and the birth of Disco, I became infatuated with the euphoria and escapism that the music from that period created, and the safe spaces the clubs at the time provided for people to express themselves. I aimed to create a world musically that captured those same feelings, and to imagine the music that would be playing in those rooms if they were to exist today."

This is his first collection of songs since the three-chapter concept EP Dusk, Dark, Dawn, which featured Clairo, T.E.E.D., AlunaGeorge and Ruel and served as a tribute to club and youth culture, chronicling the trajectory of a night out through its different moods and genres.

Sam has recently collaborated with Aluna, Victoria Monet, Raye, Ray BLK, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D's Chad Hugo, Gerd Janson, Conducta and more as well as producing 'Hallucinate' on Dua Lipa's record-smashing album Future Nostalgia and Dave's '100M's', proving his worth as one of the most respected and prolific musicians in the world. Sam's ever-growing catalogue both as a collaborator and solo work showcases his abilities as an artist capable of working beyond the limits of genre and style with times ready to send his star into the stratosphere in 2021.

'times' is out everywhere on February 19, 2021 - pre-order HERE

