SEVENTEEN's Dino Releases First Solo Mixtape 'Wait'

SEVENTEEN’s all-round performer DINO revealed his first solo mixtape “Wait.”

An intricate mix of jazz and glitch, “Wait” weaves together a unique arrangement of piano and rhythmic sounds of electric synths. The self-written lyrics and melody extend beyond the idea of love, speaking of his unwavering determination and courage to achieve his goals amid uncertainties.. The distinguished, groovy energy of the track and the music video manifest DINO’s original colors and tenacity as a solo artist.

As a member of SEVENTEEN’s Performance Unit and the youngest member of the group, DINO has consistently shown his flair for musical performance best represented in his original video series ‘DANCEOLOGY.’ Since 2018, the ongoing 12-clip series has captured the versatility of the energetic highflier as he performs his own choreographies to music of a wide array of genres, with views for the the most-watched episode peaking at over 4.5M.

With the release of ‘Wait,” DINO joins HOSHI, WOOZI, and VERNON as the fourth member of the 13-piece act to release a solo mixtape.

"Wait" is available on global streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance.

Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping performances, and tight teamwork. The band closed out 2022 as the first K-pop artist to take home PUSH Performance of the Year at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the first K-pop act to win Best New and Best Push at 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

SEVENTEEN reached a career high in 2023 with their 10th and 11th Mini Albums, FML and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. Respectively released in April and October, both albums debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on World Albums charts.

Having placed the group on the top of the Artist 100, FML became the best-selling K-pop album ever with over 6.2 million albums sold within two months of release, while SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN broke the first-week sales records in K-pop as it surpassed the 5 million mark for the first time.

Most recently the K-pop icon delivered an inspiring speech and performance at the UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris during the first ever session fully dedicated to a musical artist, further amplifying their continued message of positivity.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment