SEEVA Explores Queer Fetishization in 'Princess'

The latest from his upcoming album "We Need To Talk."

Seeva, a burgeoning creative talent and growing voice in the London queer scene, continues to step into the spotlight with the striking "Princess" - the latest from his upcoming debut album We Need to Talk.

Across a bed of immensely atmospheric electronic guitar sounds, "Princess" hears the British artist merging his own experiences of being fetishised as a South Asian man in the queer community with a tale of undying love. Complemented by poignant visuals, "Princess" aims to encourage audiences to celebrate themselves and where they've come from, regardless of their heritage or sexuality.

Speaking about "Princess", Seeva shared: "As a queer South Asian man, the word 'princess' has been directed at me throughout my life in a negative way, as though being more effeminate is 'less than' the masculinity that society might want men to portray. I wanted to balance the masculine and feminine sides of me in 'Princess', singing low in my voice through most of the song but reclaiming the word princess as a term of endearment. This was the last song written as I was finishing up my album from home in the midst of lockdown and I wanted to encapsulate what it can feel like to be fetishised and prejudged as an intersectional artist, but in the end, the song evolved into talking about a love that, despite any labels and baggage that might come with them, just clicks. As someone who can be introverted and shy, in the past I would cover my face with my hands in pictures quite often. Placing a tiara over my eyes for the album cover is my way of celebrating my identity and culture."

Through hard-hitting efforts earlier this year like the ethereal synth-pop flashes in "Clouds", crashing alt-pop sounds of "Heartstop" and the bouncy, effervescent "Young", Seeva has already gained critical tastemaker support for his electropop creations from Beats 1 Radio, BBC Introducing, BBC Radio 6, Soho Radio and Hoxton Radio plus a coveted spot on Spotify's New Music Friday UK playlist.

Working diligently behind the scenes as a writer and producer, Seeva has been making a name for himself behind the scenes with credits for the likes of Lily Moore and Matt Taylor alongside continued vital support from established British producers behind the likes of Dua Lipa, Tom Walker and Mabel.

Crafting original scores for Andy Warhol's 100th birthday anniversary at the Tate Modern, and 'Butterfly' at The Vaults Festival, Seeva has further developed his growing profile through festival placements at Brighton Pride, Liverpool Sound City and The Great Escape street performances.

"Princess" will no doubt continue the undeniable hype surrounding this self-managed, self-produced artist, and cement his status as a bold new voice.

Watch the premiere of "Princess" here:

