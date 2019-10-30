SEAFORTH To Support Keith Urban At Sydney Coliseum Theatre

SEAFORTH have today been announced as the special guest for Grammy Award-winning global star Keith Urban on Sunday 22 and Monday 23 December during the highly anticipated opening week of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ.

A limited number of tickets are on sale now through Ticketek for the Monday 23 December show. Tickets for the Sunday 22 December show are sold out.

The two 'Keith Urban Live in Concert' shows follow the sold out headlining 'Keith Urban and Friends' show with Amy Shark and John Butler that will officially open the venue on Saturday December 21.

Hailing from Sydney and now based in Nashville, the duo of Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson - known as SEAFORTH - are currently making waves in the US and here in Australia with their hit Love That.

Upon making the announcement, SEAFORTH said; "Keith is an absolute legend and one of our musical idols. He was our introduction to country music and is a huge influence on our sound. Getting to support Keith in our hometown, at the opening of this awesome new venue, is the ultimate full circle moment for us."

West HQ CEO Richard Errington said; "The addition of SEAFORTH to Keith Urban's concerts as part of our opening week line up demonstrates the capability of our venue to provide a first-class entertainment setting for new talent. We applaud Keith Urban's team for providing this opportunity to showcase SEAFORTH to the Sydney Coliseum Theatre audience in Western Sydney."

Keith Urban will officially open the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on Saturday 21 December with a headline performance featuring 'Keith Urban and Friends".

Due to huge demand, two further Keith Urban solo shows were added on Sunday 22 December and Monday 23 December in what will be a rare opportunity to see the arena-performing Urban's most intimate gigs of the year with a theatre capacity of 2200.

Having recently concluded his lauded GRAFFITI U World Tour, the 2019 CMA and ACM Entertainer for the Year is set to deliver two unforgettable solo shows to round out a hugely successful year for one of Australia's greatest ever music exports.

Keith Urban LIVE IN CONCERT with special guest SEAFORTH

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Sunday 22 December - Allocation Exhausted

Monday 23 December 2019 - Limited Tickets remaining

www.ticketek.com.au





