Ryan Tedder to Receive NMPA Songwriter Icon Award

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) today announced its honorees for this June's Annual Meeting in New York. The NMPA will honor Grammy-winning and 28-time Gold & Platinum certified songwriter, artist, musician, producer and advocate Ryan Tedder with its Songwriter Icon Award.



NMPA will also honor Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) with its President's Award for his steadfast support of songwriters, including his work to help pass the Music Modernization Act. Legendary music publisher and songwriter Dean Kay will be presented with the Industry Legacy Award and the Lifetime Service Award will be given to Barbara Cane, BMI's Vice President of Worldwide Creative.



The meeting will feature tributes and additional presentations as well as NMPA President & CEO David Israelite's annual State of the Industry Address.



"On the heels of the historic Music Modernization Act becoming law, we couldn't be more proud to present one of its greatest advocates, Ryan Tedder, with our Songwriter Icon Award," said NMPA President & CEO David Israelite. "Ryan worked in lock step with us as a major motivator of songwriters, artists, managers and more to rally support for the bill and ultimately get it passed unanimously.



"Beyond this, he continues to be one of the most relevant and versatile songwriters in the industry. Writing hits for everyone from Adele to Beyonc' and Taylor Swift, he is as active as a generator of today's biggest hits as he is as the front man of OneRepublic. Billboard once named Ryan the 'Undercover King of Pop' and we look forward to honoring him front and center.



"Additionally, as our industry continues to rapidly evolve, we are privileged to hear from one of the people leading the evolution - Hannah Karp - who has ushered in a new era at Billboard as its Editorial Director. We also look forward to honoring Senator Coons for his work in support of songwriters, and Dean Kay, who continues to illuminate our industry with The Dean's List and enrich our lives with his work and musical legacy." Israelite added, "Barbara Cane is one of the most beloved figures in music and we are excited to celebrate her contributions."

Grammy winning songwriter and producer, Ryan Tedder, is the founder and lead singer of the multi-platinum selling band OneRepublic. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The Mosley Music Group/Interscope release included the multi-platinum-selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy Award nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets" and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 33 million plus global-selling single "Counting Stars," along with a worldwide tour. OneRepublic releasedOh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. This past spring, the band released "Start Again ft. Logic," a song featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix drama 13 Reasons and "Connection" which was part of FCA's Summer of Jeep campaign. As a producer Ryan has worked with everyone from Adele to Paul McCartney, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift. Most recently, Ryan co-wrote and co-produced P!nk's new song "Walk Me Home," and The Jonas Brother's new songs, "Sucker" and "Cool," as well as serving as executive producer on their upcoming album. Ryan is also a producer and mentor on the upcoming NBC show, Songland, which debuts on May 28th.





