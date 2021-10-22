Ryan Martin Releases New Track 'At Dusk'

Ryan Martin to releases new single "At Dusk (feat. Mikaela Davis)", available digitally Friday, October 22 via High Moon Records.

Hudson Valley singer-songwriter Ryan Martin's latest single "At Dusk (feat. Mikaela Davis)" is the kind of love song that he does best; honest, emotional lyrics wrapped in gorgeous, bittersweet melodies and irresistible melodic hooks.

The song originally appeared on Wandercease, released in November 2020 - an album that was lauded by the press for its vibrant, modern take on Americana and Martin's exceptional songwriting, but never truly found its audience, ultimately lost in the chaos and unrest of the COVID pandemic and the presidential election.

The emotional disconnect Martin felt when performing live streams alone in his apartment for a virtual audience - combined with the struggle to sustain his sobriety and the clarity and perspective it afforded - led him to re-assess his priorities, put music aside, and enroll in school to pursue a career in substance-abuse counseling.

Watch the music video for the new track here: