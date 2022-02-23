Ryan Hurd's Single 'Pass It On' is One of Country Radio's Most-Added Singles

Rising country powerhouse Ryan Hurd's single "Pass It On" officially impacted radio yesterday, and with 25 radio stations onboard, it is one of the most-added singles this week. The song, which he recently performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," is taken from his debut album Pelago, released to critical acclaim in October 2021.

Hurd is currently on a U.S. headlining Tour de Pelago, which includes dates at Chicago's The Vic, New York's Irving Plaza, Nashville's Marathon Music Works and more. Tickets are on sale now-see full routing below and visit ryanhurd.com for more information.

Pelago reached the top five of Spotify's most streamed country albums of 2021 and features "Chasing After You," the #1, Platinum-certified collaboration with his wife Maren Morris, which is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Furthermore, Hurd is nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, marking his first ACM nomination.

Hurd got his start in Nashville as a songwriter, penning Platinum hits and #1s for Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lady A and more. As an artist he's released a series of EPs, spawning hits like the Platinum-certified "To a T" and earning more than 950 million streams to date.

Watch the performance here: