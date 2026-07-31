Russell Dickerson, KIDZ BOP Team Up for 'Happen To Me' Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Russell Dickerson has released a new music video for his song Happen To Me in collaboration with KIDZ BOP. The video marks a pairing between the country artist and the popular kids' music brand.

Dickerson is the first country artist to appear in a KIDZ BOP music video.

The video opens with Russell Dickerson on SiriusXM's The Highway, with host Macie Banks sharing that 'Happen To Me' has become such a hit, that KIDZ BOP is covering it. Russell says that he's always wondered what it would be like to be a KIDZ BOP Kid—and suddenly, it 'happens' to him.

Russell magically transforms into a KIDZ BOP Kid for the day and joins the KIDZ BOP Kids on an unforgettable adventure through Nashville. He brings the other KIDZ BOP Kids to the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage, where Russell transforms back into himself just in time for an awesome and adorable dance party to the KIDZ BOP version of Russell's hit song 'Happen To Me.'

Fans can stream KIDZ BOP's version of 'Happen To Me' on all major streaming platforms, and hear a special message from Russell himself on KIDZ BOP Radio on SiriusXM Channel 135, where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time.

Filmed in Nashville in partnership with Visit Music City, the music video features some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including country music's biggest stage, the Grand Ole Opry, SiriusXM Nashville Studios, and legendary locations along Broadway.

Russell Dickerson's 'Happen to Me' earned multi-week No. 1s on Billboard and Country Aircheck/MediaBase, is certified Platinum, and has surpassed 310 million streams worldwide. Plus, crossed into pop formats, landing on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot AC, and Top 40 charts. Dickerson also released 'Happen to Me' featuring the Jonas Brothers.

About Russell Dickerson

Multi-Platinum chart-topper and Triple Tigers artist Russell Dickerson has built a career defined by heart, grit, and explosive live performances. He burst onto the scene with a remarkable run of No. 1 hits — 'Yours' (3X Platinum), 'Blue Tacoma' (2X Platinum), 'Love You Like I Used To' (2X Platinum), 'Every Little Thing' (Platinum), 'God Gave Me a Girl,' and most recently the Platinum-certified 'Happen to Me' — cementing his reputation as one of country music's most consistent hitmakers. Surpasing 4 billion career streams, Dickerson has paired genre-blending sonics with heartfelt songwriting, from the soul-infused 3X Platinum duet 'She Likes It' (with Jake Scott) to arena-ready anthems that showcase both swagger and sincerity.

Long admired for lyrics inspired by his happy home life, Dickerson has now fully stepped into the spotlight as a powerhouse entertainer. His sold-out live show became the driving force behind his fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, a high-energy, confidence-fueled project that mirrors the electricity of his SOLD-OUT RUSSELLMANIA TOUR — now extended through 2026.

Blending country-soul, '80s rock, and modern pop, FAMOUS BACK HOME captures Dickerson at his boldest and most personal. From dance-floor-ready moments to tender family-man reflections, the album delivers sonic swagger without sacrificing the heart-on-sleeve authenticity that has defined his career from the very beginning. For more, visit www.russelldickerson.com.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is celebrating its milestone 25th birthday. KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, 'sung by kids for kids.' Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and a KIDZ BOP LIVE annual tour. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...