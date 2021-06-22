Ruby Lewis Releases Summer Dance Single 'Shock Value'

Ruby Lewis (Paramour, Marilyn, BAZ) has released her first original single entitled 'Shock Value' today on iTunes and Apple Music, with other streaming services to follow.

The single evokes a racy pop-club sound in honor of her favorite pop stars including Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga and Toni Braxton.

Her original lyrics are a tongue-in-cheek commentary on fame, media influence and provocation.

Produced by Cameron Tyler. Album photography by Levi Walker. An original music video, directed by Jonathan Pennington will follow.