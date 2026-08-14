Royal Blood Announce New Album DEAD COMPANY, Release Single Ten Over Ten

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

ROYAL BLOOD has announced its fifth studio album, DEAD COMPANY, set for release via Warner Records, alongside the release of a new single, Ten Over Ten. The British rock duo, made up of Mike Kerr on bass and vocals and Ben Thatcher on drums, last released an album in 2023 before entering the studio in 2025 to record the new project.

DEAD COMPANY is set for release via Warner Records on November 13th.

DEAD COMPANY marks a new chapter for the duo, who last released an album in 2023. Following a period away from the spotlight, Mike Kerr (bass, vocals) and Ben Thatcher (drums) entered the studio in 2025 with no deadline, no distractions and a simple ambition: to see what was possible with two people, 12 notes and infinite outcomes.

Self-produced by Royal Blood, they set out to make an album as raw, human and visceral as possible. DEAD COMPANY strips everything back to its core. Immediate and uncompromising, it captures Royal Blood at their most powerful.

The band adds 'After putting the Royal Blood engine in neutral for a couple of years, we've been building up the revs and are playing faster and harder than ever with this album. Written and recorded with the stage in mind, we cannot wait to play it live for years to come.'

The first track to be revealed, 'Ten Over Ten,' is a menacing desert rock meets Motörhead behemoth of a single. The lyrics and vibe were inspired by the frontman training for a marathon, and it became all about endurance and pushing yourself.

Since they first emerged 12 years ago when they released one of the fastest-selling rock debuts of the century, Royal Blood have made one hell of an impact: each of their four albums has hit Number One in the UK, shifting over 1 million records, becoming an arena-filling, festival-headlining tour de force, and forerunners of the guitar rock revival we're seeing today.

The album announcement follows news of three sold-out intimate August underplay shows in the UK. U.S. tour and more to be announced soon.

Ultimately DEAD COMPANY is a bold 10-track album. This is what they were born to do, so they might as well turn it up. And with that Royal Blood return louder, sharper and more vital than ever.

The band self-produced DEAD COMPANY, describing the effort as a return to a rawer, more direct sound after stepping back from the spotlight for a period. Kerr and Thatcher have said the album was written and recorded with live performance in mind.

Photo Credit: Edward Cooke (High res here)



Photo Credit: Edward Cooke (High res here)

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...