Rostam Releases 'Changephobia,' Title Track from New Solo LP

Rostam continues the lead up to his sophomore solo LP, Changephobia, out June 4th, with the release of the album's title track. The song follows earlier singles "4Runner," "These Kids We Knew," and "Unfold You."

"Changephobia" names its struggle in its title, ruminating on the fears that keep us stagnant. They not only prevent change, but our own growth and healing as well. Reflecting the jazz influence on the new album, it features a bari sax solo from Henry Solomon, whose woody timbre imbues both a strength and softness behind Rostam's tender tenor. The sax gives way to a fluttering wurlitzer at the finale, an instrumental shift that parallels a newfound resolve.

Here are Rostam's words on writing the song:

"'Changephobia' was one of the last songs I finished writing for this album. The chorus came to me sitting at the piano in my living room; I spent weeks picking up and putting down ideas for the verses. One day I sat down with an acoustic guitar, feeling close to giving up on the song altogether: all of a sudden a new melody, a new feeling, and new words came out of me and I felt like I could be honest with myself about what I wanted to say. The song 'Changephobia' is partly about something we can all be guilty of, avoiding our own feelings. I think of it as a reminder not to.""

Listen to "Changephobia" below.

Rostam Batmanglij is the producer of nine albums, including his Grammy-nominated work on Haim's acclaimed 2020 album, Women in Music Pt III. Changephobia is the second album under his own name.

In a departure from many of Rostam's previous records, Changephobia doesn't feature baroque lines, harpsichord, or references to classical music. "The harpsichord and the cello are these iconic instruments of baroque music - my love affair with them is obvious from a decade of referencing Bach and using those instruments in songs. But in the last few years, and throughout this album, I became obsessed with the Baritone sax, inspired by jazz on a deeper level than ever before, and wanting to bring those things into my musical world."

The record touches on global warming ("These Kids We Knew"), sharing a cab ride out of town with a loved one ("From the Back of a Cab"), sex ("Unfold You"), and the distinctly American phenomenon of the road trip ("4Runner").

Woven through these songs is a constant theme, a through-line that addresses how each of us wrestles with change in our lives.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee