Rosie Darling Releases New Track 'Justify'

The new song is the latest glimpse at Rosie Darling’s highly-anticipated debut LP slated for later this year/

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

Rosie Darling Releases New Track 'Justify'

Indie-pop artist Rosie Darling releases new song “Justify” today via Nettwerk. Layering delicate vocals over light acoustic guitar, the achingly dreamy new ballad dives into the all-too-common relationship where one person rationalizes poor treatment. The accompanying video, shot in the woods in Washington State, is a visual testament to processing one’s feelings in nature. 

The new song is the latest glimpse at Rosie Darling’s highly-anticipated debut LP slated for later this year, and comes on the heels of two recently released tracks, “Nail In The Coffin” ft. Boy In Space and “Lost On You.” This fall, Rosie Darling will head out on tour in support of label-mate Katelyn Tarver, kicking off in San Francisco on September 6. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

About the song, Rosie says, “‘Justify’ comes from a place of realizing that no matter how much you care about someone, if they aren’t treating you as an equal, it’s not a relationship you want to have. If you’re constantly holding onto the good in someone and ignoring the red flags, there will come a point where you will have to choose yourself, and this song represents that moment to me.”

Elaborating on the video, Rosie explains, “I wanted to visually show what it’s like to sit with your feelings and process your emotions by escaping into nature for a bit. I find nature to be healing, and I love how by the end of this video, there is a beautiful field scene with tons of light pouring in.” 

Boston-born, LA-based pop artist Rosie Darling is a quietly confident and passionately creative singer-songwriter. Her 2021 debut EP Coping and 2022’s Golden Age EP kickstarted her stratospheric rise, with over 165M+ global streams and support from the likes of Under the Radar, FLAUNT, EARMILK, Ones To Watch and more. With more new music on the way, “Justify” is the latest in a fresh chapter for Rosie as she expands her sonic palette, refines her songwriting and ultimately reveals her highly anticipated debut LP later this year.

Tour Dates: 

September 6, 2023: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe De Nord

September 8, 2023: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 9, 2023: Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

September 10, 2023: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

September 12, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

September 13, 2023: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

September 15, 2023: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

September 16, 2023: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

September 18, 2023: Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel Underground

September 19, 2023: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB

October 4, 2023: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 5, 2023: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room

October 6, 2023: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Photo Credit: Laura-Lynn Petrick



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
New Rules Debut New Single Old Days Photo
New Rules Debut New Single 'Old Days'

Written by New Rules, Sam Klempner, and Jamie Squire (of The 1975), the reflective track laments the friendship lost after a romantic relationship ends (“How come it’s so easy to go from friends to lovers / but not lovers to friends?”). “Old Days” arrives alongside an official lyric video, which is streaming now.

2
Carrie Underwood to Release Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) Photo
Carrie Underwood to Release 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'

Produced by Underwood and David Garcia, the deluxe features six new tracks including “Out of That Truck” and her brand-new song out now, “Take Me Out.” Fans can also find limited Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) packages including a special double picture disc vinyl, CD, poster, and more. Pre-order the physical version of the deluxe album!

3
UPSAHL Unveils The PHX Tapes Volume Two Photo
UPSAHL Unveils 'The PHX Tapes' Volume Two

“WET WHITE TEE SHIRT” (A SIDE), co-written with Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Måneskin) and produced by Max Martin collaborators Rami Yacoub and Sly, is a steamy song soundtracked by a booming bass that begs to be blasted at full volume. The track would fit in just as seamlessly bumping through a packed club in 1993 as it does in 2023.

4
Matteo Bocelli to Release Debut Album in September Photo
Matteo Bocelli to Release Debut Album in September

The 12-track album showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), and more. Bocelli has also unveiled “For You,” the album’s first single.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'
Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series TrailerVideo: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer
Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project SeriesMark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series
Video: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music VideoVideo: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music Video

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play
Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO' Video
Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE