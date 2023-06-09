Rosie Darling Releases New Track 'Justify'

Indie-pop artist Rosie Darling releases new song “Justify” today via Nettwerk. Layering delicate vocals over light acoustic guitar, the achingly dreamy new ballad dives into the all-too-common relationship where one person rationalizes poor treatment. The accompanying video, shot in the woods in Washington State, is a visual testament to processing one’s feelings in nature.

The new song is the latest glimpse at Rosie Darling’s highly-anticipated debut LP slated for later this year, and comes on the heels of two recently released tracks, “Nail In The Coffin” ft. Boy In Space and “Lost On You.” This fall, Rosie Darling will head out on tour in support of label-mate Katelyn Tarver, kicking off in San Francisco on September 6. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

About the song, Rosie says, “‘Justify’ comes from a place of realizing that no matter how much you care about someone, if they aren’t treating you as an equal, it’s not a relationship you want to have. If you’re constantly holding onto the good in someone and ignoring the red flags, there will come a point where you will have to choose yourself, and this song represents that moment to me.”

Elaborating on the video, Rosie explains, “I wanted to visually show what it’s like to sit with your feelings and process your emotions by escaping into nature for a bit. I find nature to be healing, and I love how by the end of this video, there is a beautiful field scene with tons of light pouring in.”

Boston-born, LA-based pop artist Rosie Darling is a quietly confident and passionately creative singer-songwriter. Her 2021 debut EP Coping and 2022’s Golden Age EP kickstarted her stratospheric rise, with over 165M+ global streams and support from the likes of Under the Radar, FLAUNT, EARMILK, Ones To Watch and more. With more new music on the way, “Justify” is the latest in a fresh chapter for Rosie as she expands her sonic palette, refines her songwriting and ultimately reveals her highly anticipated debut LP later this year.

Tour Dates:

September 6, 2023: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe De Nord

September 8, 2023: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 9, 2023: Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

September 10, 2023: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

September 12, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

September 13, 2023: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

September 15, 2023: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

September 16, 2023: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

September 18, 2023: Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel Underground

September 19, 2023: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB

October 4, 2023: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 5, 2023: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room

October 6, 2023: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Photo Credit: Laura-Lynn Petrick