Rose Dorn Release Debut Album 'Days You Were Leaving,' US Tour Dates This Month and Next

LA's Rose Dorn have released their debut album Days You Were Leaving (Bar None Records) today, August 23. The album has been named as a "notable release" by both NPR and Stereogum.

"('Shaking') takes on that surf-rock sound as the reverb swallows some of the instrumentation, and then dips into that slower, fuzzy gaze sound when Knight starts singing. - Stereogum

"the album goes on to deliver hypnotic and catchy '90s lo-fi-descended indie rock with a rickety impressionism that extends to lyrics about dreaming, sleep, and anxiety....It's an intriguing and promising debut." - All Music

"Somber yet upbeat, the three-minute bedroom-incepted lullaby channels the frustration of struggling to fit in." - Flood on "Champ"

"Rose Dorn ...make raw-bone but affecting indie-rock in the vein of Girlpool." -Buzzbands LA

"Rose Dorn is truly a listening pleasure. It's post punk dream-rock and warm twanging guitars." - The Bay Bridged

"Rose Dorn creates a tight yet whimsical sound that's perfect for a breezy summer afternoon" - Abduction Radiation

"(Rose Dorn) are crafting these beautiful pop nuggets that seem so effortless, which is perhaps even more impressive considering singer Scarlet just graduated high school. " - Austin Town Hall

Rose Dorn is Scarlet, Jamie Coster and Joey Dalla Betta. Scarlet just finished high school so they are now ready to go full-time with the release of the album and their first proper tour. Ahead of a September tour that includes shows with Mal Blum, Ex Hex and Seth Bogart, the band are playing at Los Angeles' Hi Hat on Monday, August 26. The tour hits Oakland, Seattle and Portland and all dates are below.

Since their inception Rose Dorn have teamed up with engineer Phil Hartunian [Follies] to record not only today's Days You Were Leaving but also the band's first EP, 2017'sSpeak Later and last year's Call Her EP. The ten songs that make up the album examine a nebulous yet transformative period of life where things change whether you like it or not.

Watch the video for "Champ" below.

Tour Dates:

8/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat w/ Mal Blum

9/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon w/ Ex Hex, Seth Bogart

9/20 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club / Crystal Cavern w/ Fake Fruit

9/21 - Arcata, CA @ Blondies w/ OMW2HEAVEN

9/22 - Portland, OR @ Jigsaw Records w/ OMW2HEAVEN

9/24 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur w/ Flying Fish Cove, OMW2HEAVEN

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project w/ Dogbreath, Bread Pilot

9/30 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project - w/ OMW2HEAVEN

10/3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space w/ Like Diamonds, Gabi Jr., OMW2HEAVEN

Photo credit: Deric Patrick





