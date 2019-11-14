Rose City Band Sign to Thrill Jockey

Rose City Band have announced their signing to Thrill Jockey Records. The group's self-titled debut album, produced by Ripley Johnson (Wooden Shjips / Moon Duo) and mixed by Chris Cohen (Captured Tracks / Deerhoof) will be re-issued by Thrill Jockey Records on limited-edition red vinyl on January 17th, 2020, with a new album planned for later in the year.



Born on the backroads, rivers and quiet city streets of Oregon, Rose City Band's debut captures the feeling of life in the Pacific Northwest. It finds its niche in the hazy sonic landscape of private press country and psych records, and alongside artists like Relatively Clean Rivers, Jim Sullivan, Kenny Knight, and countless other explorers of the pastoral underground.



Ripley Johnson describes the album: "The band was aiming to capture a timeless, natural sound, not quite of the present, past, or future, but phasing in between the consciousness of now and the stoned dream-state of the eternal. Sort of a back porch jam just as the shrooms are starting to kick in. Handmade and human, but also cosmic and transcendental. The goal is to let the music speak for itself and hopefully find a weird and wonderful audience somewhere out there."





