Rose City Band Share New Single 'Radio Song'

When it comes to radio, Rose City Band are steeped in the subtle static hum of the medium. The group's ebullient country-psych draws from a deep love of obscure 70s private press records, the kind you might catch while scanning the dial on a desert drive back in the day - or more recently on Ripley Johnson's own monthly show on NTS Radio. Ahead of the release of Rose City Band's new album Sol Y Sombra on January 24th, the group pay homage to their love of radio with the aptly titled new single "Radio Song".

On "Radio Song" the band's luscious melodies, laid-back groove and freewheeling solos ooze from the speakers, an instant earworm buoyed by blissful hooks and emanating the warm glow of the California sun. Johnson elaborates: "Some of the songs on the new album have little nods to my past life, my college years, living in California. The title gives it away, but "Radio Song" really did feel a song I would hear on the radio back in the day, driving around Santa Cruz in my '64 Plymouth Fury, with its mono AM radio. I appreciate how rock and roll songs can be simultaneously really simple and familiar, but also emotionally affecting at the same time. I guess that’s part of their power."

Rose City Band’s music is sun-kissed timeless country rock whose seemingly effortless momentum carries the joy of its creation without ignoring the darkness pervading our consciousness. The band, in addition to Johnson, features pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg and drummer John Jeffrey who enmesh a keen sense of rhythmic drive and melody with gentler, sumptuous atmospheres. Sol Y Sombra digs its heels into insatiable grooves, its parade of catchy songs conjuring a sunset drive through an open desert, both a celebration of a sojourn and a reach for the warmth of home.

Rose City Band will be touring throughout 2025, with an extensive run of full-band shows in North America followed by Europe and UK dates, with more worldwide dates to be announced.

Rose City Band upcoming tour dates

Nov. 21 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

Nov. 22 - Trout Lake, WA - Trout Lake Hall

Feb. 20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Feb. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Feb. 23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Mar. 5 - Arcata, CA - Miniplex

Mar. 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Mar. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Mar. 8 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Mar. 9 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s

Mar. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Mar. 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Mar. 13 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Mar. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Mar. 15 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Apr. 24 - Prague, CZ - 007

Apr. 25 - Leipzig, DE - Noels Ballroom

Apr. 26 - Berlin, DE - Neue Zukunft

Apr. 28 - Aarhus, DK - Voxhall

Apr. 29 - Malmo, SE - Babel

Apr. 30 - Oslo, NO - Blaa

May 1 - Stockholm, SE - Fasching

May 2 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

May 3 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

May 5 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl

May 6 - Osnabrück, DE - Kleine Freiheit

May 7 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn

May 8 - Groningen, NL - Vera

May 10 - Eindhoven, NL - Fuzz Club Festival @ Effenar

May 11 - London, UK - The Garage

May 12 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

May 13 - Manchester, UK - YES (Pink Room)

May 14 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

May 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

May 16 - Liverpool, UK - Arts Club Loft

May 17 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

Photo credit: Robbie Augsberger

