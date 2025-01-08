Rose City Band Share New Single 'Radio Song'

Listen to the new single from Rose City Band ahead of their new album.
When it comes to radio, Rose City Band are steeped in the subtle static hum of the medium. The group's ebullient country-psych draws from a deep love of obscure 70s private press records, the kind you might catch while scanning the dial on a desert drive back in the day - or more recently on Ripley Johnson's own monthly show on NTS Radio. Ahead of the release of Rose City Band's new album Sol Y Sombra on January 24th, the group pay homage to their love of radio with the aptly titled new single "Radio Song".
On "Radio Song" the band's luscious melodies, laid-back groove and freewheeling solos ooze from the speakers, an instant earworm buoyed by blissful hooks and emanating the warm glow of the California sun. Johnson elaborates: "Some of the songs on the new album have little nods to my past life, my college years, living in California. The title gives it away, but "Radio Song" really did feel a song I would hear on the radio back in the day, driving around Santa Cruz in my '64 Plymouth Fury, with its mono AM radio. I appreciate how rock and roll songs can be simultaneously really simple and familiar, but also emotionally affecting at the same time. I guess that’s part of their power."
Rose City Band’s music is sun-kissed timeless country rock whose seemingly effortless momentum carries the joy of its creation without ignoring the darkness pervading our consciousness. The band, in addition to Johnson, features pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg and drummer John Jeffrey who enmesh a keen sense of rhythmic drive and melody with gentler, sumptuous atmospheres. Sol Y Sombra digs its heels into insatiable grooves, its parade of catchy songs conjuring a sunset drive through an open desert, both a celebration of a sojourn and a reach for the warmth of home.
Rose City Band will be touring throughout 2025, with an extensive run of full-band shows in North America followed by Europe and UK dates, with more worldwide dates to be announced.
Nov. 21 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown
Nov. 22 - Trout Lake, WA - Trout Lake Hall
Feb. 20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Feb. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Feb. 23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Mar. 5 - Arcata, CA - Miniplex
Mar. 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Mar. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Mar. 8 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
Mar. 9 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s
Mar. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
Mar. 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
Mar. 13 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
Mar. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Mar. 15 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
Apr. 24 - Prague, CZ - 007
Apr. 25 - Leipzig, DE - Noels Ballroom
Apr. 26 - Berlin, DE - Neue Zukunft
Apr. 28 - Aarhus, DK - Voxhall
Apr. 29 - Malmo, SE - Babel
Apr. 30 - Oslo, NO - Blaa
May 1 - Stockholm, SE - Fasching
May 2 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
May 3 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
May 5 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl
May 6 - Osnabrück, DE - Kleine Freiheit
May 7 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn
May 8 - Groningen, NL - Vera
May 10 - Eindhoven, NL - Fuzz Club Festival @ Effenar
May 11 - London, UK - The Garage
May 12 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
May 13 - Manchester, UK - YES (Pink Room)
May 14 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
May 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
May 16 - Liverpool, UK - Arts Club Loft
May 17 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
Photo credit: Robbie Augsberger
Videos