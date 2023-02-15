Rosalía to Receive Inaugural Producer of the Year Award at 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billboard announced today that Rosalía will be honored with the inaugural Producer of the Year Award presented by Bose at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA. Billboard will also partner with Bose on a shared commitment to increase awareness for women and non-binary music producers.

Hosted by Golden Globe and Emmy-Award winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson, the Billboard Women in Music Awards will recognize music's rising and A-List artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

"We are thrilled to honor Rosalía with this award and recognize her behind the scenes work in the recording studio to bring her vision to fruition. With numerous groundbreaking hits that blur the lines between traditional music genres, Rosalía consistently uses her unique producing abilities to break the mold and deliver the unexpected," said Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director.

"There are so many talented producers like Rosalía out there, looking for their big break - we're excited to provide these women and non-binary creatives with support and a much-needed platform through our new partnership with Bose."

Rosalía is a 12-time Latin Grammy and Grammy Award-winning artist who leapt to the forefront of the global pop landscape on the strength of her innovative musical fusions and distinctive style. She has repeatedly shattered barriers for both female and Spanish language artists.

Rosalía's phenomenal vocal capability perfectly meshes with her fusion of classic Flamenco and other timeless music styles of Spain, with R&B, hip-hop, contemporary Latin-American rhythms and electronic beats. Coupled with Rosalía's strong influences from industrial visual arts, female empowerment, fashion and choreography, her 2018 album "El Mal Querer" became a boundary-breaking modern masterpiece.

As a result of the album's long-running impact and other 2019 singles that followed, Rosalía garnered a Grammy Award, the historic first-ever Best New Artist Grammy nomination for a Spanish Language artist, and eight Latin Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Additional acclaim included two MTV VMAs, highly praised Coachella and Lollapalooza festival appearances, the most watched global YouTube video of 2019 for a female artist, and "Best Music of the Decade" picks from Rolling Stone, Billboard, GQ, The LA Times, Pitchfork and more.

The Grammy-award winning "MOTOMAMI" album came out to great critical and commercial acclaim. She had a massive "MOTOMAMI" world tour to support the album throughout the US, Europe and Latin America.

Through alignment with Billboard's Women in Music Awards, Bose will both spotlight existing women and non-binary producers breaking boundaries and provide a platform dedicated to uplifting and amplifying aspiring creatives.

As a Category Sponsor, Bose and Billboard will honor the inaugural Producer of the Year as a part of this year's Women in Music celebrations. This first-of-its-kind program will further cement Bose's commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices while directly spotlighting a trailblazer in the space.

Rosalía will join the previously-announced lineup of powerhouse women shaping the music landscape at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

SZA will receive the Woman of the Year Award; Becky G will receive the Impact Award presented by American Express and perform; Doechii will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda and perform; Ivy Queen will receive the Icon Award; Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award and perform; Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award and perform; Lainey Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award and perform; Lana Del Rey will receive the Visionary Award; TWICE will receive the Breakthrough Award and perform.

Presenters and more will be announced at a later date. To level-up the fun and bring the flavor all night long, Smirnoff ICE will be serving up a variety of delicious drinks to attendees (21+).

Tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards are on sale to the public now at billboardwomeninmusic.com. Prices range from $85 - $275. The 2023 Women in Music Awards will also stream live here.