Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rosalía & Amazon Music Launch New Amazon Original 'Bizcochito (Remix)' Feat. Haraca Kiko

Rosalía & Amazon Music Launch New Amazon Original 'Bizcochito (Remix)' Feat. Haraca Kiko

Rosalía originally released “Bizcochito” as part of her third studio album MOTOMAMI, which dropped in March of this year.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Amazon Music released the new Amazon Original "Bizcochito (Remix)," a collaboration between acclaimed global superstar Rosalía, featuring influential Dembow artist Haraca Kiko. "Bizcochito (Remix)" is a fresh take on Rosalía's popular hit "Bizcochito," reimagining the song as a catchy Dembow with new beats while maintaining its recognizable hook and chorus. Buy the single here.

"I am so happy to share this remix of Bizcochito that I did with my friends Haraka and Leo RD," said Rosalía. "I hope my fans at Amazon Music have as much fun dancing to it as I do!"

Rosalía originally released "Bizcochito" as part of her third studio album MOTOMAMI, which dropped in March of this year. The song immediately became a hit thanks to its Dembow base and snappy melodies, creating a viral moment on social media, thus taking this tune to unprecedented heights. The song title references Wisin and Daddy Yankee's 2004 track "Saoco," reclaiming the iconic phrase "Y, ¿quién tu eres? ¡Tu bizcochito!" and transforming it into a female-empowerment moment.

The Amazon Original "Bizcochito (Remix)" by Rosalía featuring Haraca Kiko heightens the Dembow beat and adds Kiko's unique and colorful touch.

"We're ecstatic to bring fans an Amazon Original version of Rosalia's game-changing hit," said Rocío Guerrero, global head of Latin Music at Amazon Music. "We're certain that this song will ignite a new cultural movement and kickstart more collaborations of this type, continuing to elevate the music that connects the world."

"Bizcochito (Remix) [Amazon Original]" by Rosalía featuring Haraca Kiko is available in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android. Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream only on Amazon Music.

Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. Listeners can enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 90 million songs and the latest new releases.

Amazon Music Unlimited customers also have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 90 million songs available in high definition (HD), more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of spatial audio. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music.

All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost and livestreaming in partnership with Twitch. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun.




From This Author - Michael Major


PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'
October 20, 2022

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, “French Class.” The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com. Listen to the new single now!
2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up
October 20, 2022

To open the festival, Daniel Craig returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MURDER MYSTERY, from the surprise 2019 hit Knives Out, reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, heading off to Greece with a new case to crack and a fresh ensemble of suspects to rattle (Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson).
Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'
October 20, 2022

The band's Joseph Lekkas says, ''Silent Fall' is about two lovers that are grateful to discover they could still love at all. Knowing soon their fantasy world will collapse, they beg the moment to last if even only in memory. The track and its accompanying video, which was directed by the band's Ben Douglas. Plus, check out tour dates!
The HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN SeriesThe HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN Series
October 20, 2022

The eight-part series tests some of the world’s top marksmen and markswomen by using centuries-old historical weapons like primitive knives, bows and firearms. Competitors will navigate several distance, precision, and obstacle challenges – each designed and based off of the history of the American frontier.
Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year GalaBerry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
October 20, 2022

GRAMMY® Award nominee, Recording Academy® President's Merit Award honoree, and recipient of the GRAMMY Museum®'s Architect of Sound®: Vision Award Berry Gordy and GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee Smokey Robinson to be honored at 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year.