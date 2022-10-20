Rosalía & Amazon Music Launch New Amazon Original 'Bizcochito (Remix)' Feat. Haraca Kiko

Amazon Music released the new Amazon Original "Bizcochito (Remix)," a collaboration between acclaimed global superstar Rosalía, featuring influential Dembow artist Haraca Kiko. "Bizcochito (Remix)" is a fresh take on Rosalía's popular hit "Bizcochito," reimagining the song as a catchy Dembow with new beats while maintaining its recognizable hook and chorus. Buy the single here.

"I am so happy to share this remix of Bizcochito that I did with my friends Haraka and Leo RD," said Rosalía. "I hope my fans at Amazon Music have as much fun dancing to it as I do!"

Rosalía originally released "Bizcochito" as part of her third studio album MOTOMAMI, which dropped in March of this year. The song immediately became a hit thanks to its Dembow base and snappy melodies, creating a viral moment on social media, thus taking this tune to unprecedented heights. The song title references Wisin and Daddy Yankee's 2004 track "Saoco," reclaiming the iconic phrase "Y, ¿quién tu eres? ¡Tu bizcochito!" and transforming it into a female-empowerment moment.

The Amazon Original "Bizcochito (Remix)" by Rosalía featuring Haraca Kiko heightens the Dembow beat and adds Kiko's unique and colorful touch.

"We're ecstatic to bring fans an Amazon Original version of Rosalia's game-changing hit," said Rocío Guerrero, global head of Latin Music at Amazon Music. "We're certain that this song will ignite a new cultural movement and kickstart more collaborations of this type, continuing to elevate the music that connects the world."

"Bizcochito (Remix) [Amazon Original]" by Rosalía featuring Haraca Kiko is available in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android. Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream only on Amazon Music.

Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. Listeners can enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 90 million songs and the latest new releases.

Amazon Music Unlimited customers also have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 90 million songs available in high definition (HD), more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of spatial audio. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music.

All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost and livestreaming in partnership with Twitch. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun.