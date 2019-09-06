Ronnie Dunn Announces New Solo Album 'RE-DUNN'

Country legend Ronnie Dunn is thrilled to announce his newest solo album RE-DUNN. The 24-song project will feature covers of country and rock songs that all have deep meaning to Dunn and have shaped his life and career along the way.

To celebrate the announcement, Dunn is releasing his versions of "Amarillo By Morning" and "Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)," the first two singles from the highly-anticipated project today as well.

"This is a passion project for me. If you put together a group of songs that define the soundtrack of my life, this is what it would look like," Dunn says of his "Dunn for fun" album.

Every four weeks, two new singles (one country and one rock) will be released leading up to the album's launch in January 2020.

RE-DUNN Full Track List:

1."Amarillo by Morning"

2. "Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)"

3. "That's How I Got to Memphis"

4. "It Never Rains In Southern California"

5. "How Long"

6. "Drinkin' Thing"

7. "Together Again"

8. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

9. "Against The Wind"

10. "If You Don't Know Me By Now"

11. "I Won't Back Down"

12. "Cowboy Rides Away"

13. "Showdown"

14. "Wonderful Tonight"

15. "Ashes By Now"

16. "That's The Way Love Goes"

17. "I'm Not In Love"

18. "Brown Eyed Girl"

19. "You Don't Know Me"

20. "Ridin' My Thumb To Mexico"

21. "A Showman's Life"

22. "Good Time Charlie's Got The Blues"

23. "Aime"

24. "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You)"

With 28 Academy of Country Music Awards, 19 Country Music Association Awards, 2 GRAMMY Awards and more than 30 million records sold as half of country music's most-awarded duo in history, Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn has created a musical legacy.

A recent inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame, Dunn's songwriting and voice have helped define the soundtrack of country music for decades. The release of RE-DUNN is a fulfilling personal-passion project for Dunn. His previous solo albums include: Ronnie Dunn, Peace Love and Country Music, and most recently, Tattooed Heart, in 2016.

Dunn is also a dedicated photographer specializing in western imagery. In 2017 Dunn founded the Lensmen Project with an elite group of world-renowned photographers. Their works have appeared on numerous magazine covers around the world.

