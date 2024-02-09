Ron Pope Releases Single 'I'm Not the Devil (Ft. Taylor Bickett)' Ahead of Tour

This will be Pope's first full-band tour in almost four years; the festivities begin on February 13th at The Hamilton in Washington, DC.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Ron Pope Releases Single 'I'm Not the Devil (Ft. Taylor Bickett)' Ahead of Tour

Nashville-based, platinum recording artist, Ron Pope, has released a new single, “I'm Not The Devil (ft. Taylor Bickett),” via Brooklyn Basement Records.

Years ago, when Pope was just getting started, playing in bars to small crowds and working to launch his career, his cousin had a volatile relationship with a girlfriend.

"They were crazy around each other; in love like crazy, fight like crazy, break up like crazy, the whole thing was like a game of Ring Around The Rosie, where they spun in a circle faster and faster until eventually one of them let go, and they flew apart and crashed into the ground," he recalls. "Then they'd turn some invisible corner, making up like nothing happened, her sitting in his lap, whispering in his ear. I guess we always knew that they were doomed, but it seemed to me like they had a hell of a ride getting there and it was really nobody's fault in the end."   

He recently announced his upcoming A Drop In The Ocean Tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his 2008 breakout solo debut, Daylight. Nashville-based rising star, Bickett, whose single "QUARTER LIFE CRISIS" hit #28 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart last fall, will provide opening support on the tour.   

Pope made a name for himself in the early days of music streaming with the viral success of Daylight track “A Drop in the Ocean,” which has now been streamed over 1 billion times, causing the album to achieve platinum status in the US and double platinum status in Sweden.   

This will be Pope's first full-band tour in almost four years; the festivities begin on February 13th at The Hamilton in Washington, DC, with stops in Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more. 

“When I started writing the tunes that would become Daylight, I was a 21-year-old college kid. I had no idea how those songs would change my life, going out and reaching people all over the world - including many places I'd never even heard of,” Pope recalls.

“That album was the first exceptional thing I'd ever done. Before that, no one was paying attention. My friends and I got together half a lifetime ago and made this beautiful thing with all the newness and freedom that youth afforded us. I love these songs, I'm proud of how we recorded them and I can't wait to travel around celebrating 15 years of Daylight, and of course, ‘A Drop In The Ocean.' It's giving me an opportunity to look back at how far my music has taken me and to think about where I'd like to go next.”  

A 15th Anniversary limited edition green Daylight vinyl is available HERE. See below for a full list of the 2024 A Drop In The Ocean Tour dates, and be sure to follow Ron Pope at the links below for all the latest news and updates.  

TOUR DATES:

2/13 - The Hamilton - Washington DC 

2/15 - City Winery - Philadelphia, PA 

2/16 - City Winery - Boston, MA

2/17 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY 

2/19 - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

2/20 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

2/21 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN 

2/23 & 2/24 - TBD - Denver, CO 

2/27 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA 

2/28 - Old Church Concert Hall- Portland, OR 

3/1 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA 

3/2 - Hotel Cafe (2 shows) - Los Angeles, CA 

3/3 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ 

3/6 - City Winery (2 shows) - St. Louis, MO 

3/8 - The Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH 

3/9 - City Winery - Nashville, TN 

3/10 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

5/25 - The Grey Eagle Saloon - Asheville, NC




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Shygirl Releases Club Shy EP & Single Mr. Useless (Ft. SG Lewis) Photo
Shygirl Releases 'Club Shy' EP & Single 'Mr. Useless (Ft. SG Lewis)'

The project also includes focus single “mr. useless (ft. SG Lewis),” a mesmerizing dance track that Danny Howard will support as his Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 tonight. Produced alongside Kingdom, Boys Noize, Karma Kid, Sega Bodega, and the aforementioned SG Lewis, Club Shy sees a new side to Shygirl.

2
T-Pain Releases Anthemic New Single Dreaming Photo
T-Pain Releases Anthemic New Single 'Dreaming'

The soaring anthem, which showcases the innovative artist's powerful vocals and dynamic voice, is being released on the heels of the viral success of On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) with clips flooding TikTok, a shoutout from Ozzy Osborne and more.

3
Candi Carpenter Debuts New Song Tooth Photo
Candi Carpenter Debuts New Song 'Tooth'

Produced by Carpenter, Peter Shurkin and Alden Witt, the new music features Carpenter's most honest work to date, revealing some of their most vulnerable thoughts and experiences. The releases represent a new creative chapter for the Nashville-based artist, who left their country roots for the alternative/pop space.

4
Declan McKennas Third Studio Album, What Happened To The Beach? Photo
Declan McKenna's Third Studio Album, 'What Happened To The Beach?'

The new record is released amidst Declan's cover of ABBA's “Slipping Through My Fingers” which gained both popularity and notoriety on social media, entering the Billboard TikTok US Viral chart at #10 and climbing. It's Declan's second viral hit on the platform after debut single Brazil became a standout, several years after its original release.

More Hot Stories For You

Elisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO NominationsElisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO Nominations
Jenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent LabelJenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent Label
Club44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie DouglasClub44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie Douglas
Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'

Videos

Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
SIX
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
THE NOTEBOOK