Ron Pope Releases Single 'I'm Not the Devil (Ft. Taylor Bickett)' Ahead of Tour

Nashville-based, platinum recording artist, Ron Pope, has released a new single, “I'm Not The Devil (ft. Taylor Bickett),” via Brooklyn Basement Records.

Years ago, when Pope was just getting started, playing in bars to small crowds and working to launch his career, his cousin had a volatile relationship with a girlfriend.

"They were crazy around each other; in love like crazy, fight like crazy, break up like crazy, the whole thing was like a game of Ring Around The Rosie, where they spun in a circle faster and faster until eventually one of them let go, and they flew apart and crashed into the ground," he recalls. "Then they'd turn some invisible corner, making up like nothing happened, her sitting in his lap, whispering in his ear. I guess we always knew that they were doomed, but it seemed to me like they had a hell of a ride getting there and it was really nobody's fault in the end."

He recently announced his upcoming A Drop In The Ocean Tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his 2008 breakout solo debut, Daylight. Nashville-based rising star, Bickett, whose single "QUARTER LIFE CRISIS" hit #28 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart last fall, will provide opening support on the tour.

Pope made a name for himself in the early days of music streaming with the viral success of Daylight track “A Drop in the Ocean,” which has now been streamed over 1 billion times, causing the album to achieve platinum status in the US and double platinum status in Sweden.

This will be Pope's first full-band tour in almost four years; the festivities begin on February 13th at The Hamilton in Washington, DC, with stops in Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more.

“When I started writing the tunes that would become Daylight, I was a 21-year-old college kid. I had no idea how those songs would change my life, going out and reaching people all over the world - including many places I'd never even heard of,” Pope recalls.

“That album was the first exceptional thing I'd ever done. Before that, no one was paying attention. My friends and I got together half a lifetime ago and made this beautiful thing with all the newness and freedom that youth afforded us. I love these songs, I'm proud of how we recorded them and I can't wait to travel around celebrating 15 years of Daylight, and of course, ‘A Drop In The Ocean.' It's giving me an opportunity to look back at how far my music has taken me and to think about where I'd like to go next.”

A 15th Anniversary limited edition green Daylight vinyl is available HERE. See below for a full list of the 2024 A Drop In The Ocean Tour dates, and be sure to follow Ron Pope at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

2/13 - The Hamilton - Washington DC

2/15 - City Winery - Philadelphia, PA

2/16 - City Winery - Boston, MA

2/17 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

2/19 - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

2/20 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

2/21 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

2/23 & 2/24 - TBD - Denver, CO

2/27 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA

2/28 - Old Church Concert Hall- Portland, OR

3/1 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

3/2 - Hotel Cafe (2 shows) - Los Angeles, CA

3/3 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

3/6 - City Winery (2 shows) - St. Louis, MO

3/8 - The Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

3/9 - City Winery - Nashville, TN

3/10 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

5/25 - The Grey Eagle Saloon - Asheville, NC