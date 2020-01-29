Ron Pope Releases Music Video for 'My Wildest Dreams'

Today, a new live performance video from Nashville-based artist Ron Pope premieres via Wide Open Country; watch the video for "My Wildest Dreams" below.



Watch the official music video below.



Pope's new LP Bone Structure is out March 6 via his own Brooklyn Basement Records.



"After my daughter was born, I was incapable of writing," Pope explains, "Having a new child was so all-consuming that I couldn't focus on anything else. Finally, I decided to write a song explaining what I was feeling in those first few months with this beautiful new being in my home."



Pope is in the midst of a U.S. tour in support of the new record. You can find a complete list of remaining tour dates below.

"Writing these songs reminded me of where I've been and how hard it was to claw my way out of that pit of my own creation," Pope says of the new record. "I don't miss who I used to be...Having to stare at those ancient reflections of myself through this process has not always been so easy, but I've tried to be as honest as I can stand to be."



Bone Structure follows the release of 2018's Worktapes EP and is Pope's first studio album since 2017's Work. He cites Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, the Carter Family, Patsy Cline, George Jones, as a few of his inspirations for the new album, as well as his one-year-old daughter. After becoming a father last year, he abandoned an album's worth of recording sessions and found a renewed purpose for Bone Structure: To explain his perspective on the world to his daughter in the event he was no longer there. This drastic change of direction inspired some songs on the album to speak directly to his child, and others to illuminate life lessons Pope has collected.



"When I became a father, I spent a lot of time fixating on the things I don't know and what I wasn't taught," Pope explains, "What can I do better than the people who raised me and what should I borrow from them?" He goes on the say, "The narratives on this album are only part of what I wanted to share with my child. This record is also meant to take her on a sonic journey through my influences...I guess she's influencing me now, too. "



Pope has surpassed 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, sold out shows in more than 20 countries, sold over two million digital tracks, had over 350 million streams on Spotify, 825 million plays on Pandora and 150 million views on YouTube. His music has been featured on NBC's "The Voice," CW's "Vampire Diaries," "90210," and multiple seasons of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance," which sent two of his albums into the top 100 on iTunes simultaneously. Independently, Pope has written and produced six full-length albums; Work, Ron Pope & The Nighthawks, Atlanta, Calling Off The Dogs and Daylight. In 2015, he co-founded his own label, Brooklyn Basement Records, with his wife & manager, Blair.

RON POPE LIVE



January 22 /// Fine Line /// Minneapolis, MN

January 24 /// Bluebird Theater /// Denver, CO

January 25 /// In The Venue /// Salt Lake City, UT

January 27 /// Neumos /// Seattle, WA

January 28 /// Aladdin Theater /// Portland, OR

January 30 /// Great American Music Hall /// San Francisco, CA

January 31 /// Teragram Ballroom /// Los Angeles, CA

February 1 /// Crescent Ballroom /// Phoenix, AZ

February 3 /// Bronze Peacock /// Houston, TX

February 5 /// 3Ten @ ACL /// Austin, TX

February 6 /// Granada /// Dallas, TX

February 8 /// Terminal West /// Atlanta, GA

April 17 /// Union Chapel /// London, UK

April 18 /// The Stoller Hall /// Manchester, UK

April 19 /// Melkweg /// Amsterdam, Netherlands

April 21 /// Kulturkirche Köln /// Cologne, Germany

April 23 /// Pustervik /// Göteborg, Sweden

April 24 /// Hotel Cecil /// København K, Denmark

April 25 /// Södra Teatern /// Stockholm, Sweden

April 27 /// Parkteatret Scene /// Oslo, Norway

Photo Credit: Nicole Mago





