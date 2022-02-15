Romero Releases Title Track from 'Turn It On!' Album

Naarm/Melbourne's power-pop group Romero announce their long awaited debut album Turn It On!. Romero revels in 'present-tense nostalgia' throughout their full length; Alanna Oliver guides her soulful verses through shimmering, unforgettable riffs that master the sonics of heavy-hearted classics of the CBGBs era punk, glam and pop. Turn It On! is a record for the lost souls at a fork in the road, and will be released on April 8 via Cool Death Records (AUS/NZ) and Feel it Records (Rest of World).

Alongside the announcement comes the release of the title track "Turn It On!" and dazzling visuals by Triana Hernandez (Amyl and the Sniffers, RVG, Gordi). The tracks' finger-snapping swagger, encouraged by a cheeky cowbell is a clear directive to head to the nearest dancefloor, and turn it on.

Alanna Oliver reflects on the catalyst moment: "I was watching a Debbie Harry [Blondie] documentary and one of the quotes was 'she just gets on stage and she turns it on'. As soon as I heard this I paused it and started writing. The lyrics flowed effortlessly. It was such a simple idea to channel that inner power. When I sing this song I am now a woman who knows what she wants and how to get it".

Of the video, director Triana Hernandez comments "[Turn It On] music video uses classic horror film techniques to create a visual world that's both eye candy and visceral. It's a playful representation of their live shows taking you into a fantasy world of shimmery disco and pop, whilst keeping the rock aspect alive on screen through the eyes of your classic uninterested pub punter at the gig. For me it was a pleasure to work with a band that has such minimal and elegant visual references, yet so rich and raw purely through it's actual music and synergy on stage."

Turn It On! refuses to keep the foot off the pedal with it's air-pounding anthems of relatability via Oliver's shining vocal delivery. Mastered by Mikey Young (Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring) and engineered by Andrew 'Idge' Hehir at Soundpark Studios in Northcote, the sharp production catapults the duelling yet complimentary guitar-play to the very front. Meanwhile nothing is lost on the unique, intertwined rhythm and STAX RECORDS-like bass grooves.

Thematically, the record deals with endlessly restarting, mulling over the unsaid, resisting controlling forces in a deteriorating relationship, and the emotional strain of uncertainty. The see-sawing experience of life mirrors the sonic and emotive shifts of Turn It On! to offer a fluid sense of home, hope and pure optimism for what's on the other side of this spell.

Having hastily sold out multiple pressings of their debut double-A side Honey / Neapolitan in 2019, Romero was identified as one to watch in the underbelly circles of mail-order punk. Their independently released 2020 follow up Troublemaker drew praise from the FADER, DIY, and the NME 100 and airplay on triple j, KEXP and NPR. Having teamed up with some of the last bastions of DIY punk, Cool Death and Feel It Records, Romero's debut stands alongside cherished modern classics by Low Life, Tyrannamen, Sweeping Promises and POWER.

Watch the new music video here: