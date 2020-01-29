Roman Lewis' New Single 'Sucker' Debuts Today

"Sucker," the new single from emerging British singer-songwriter Roman Lewis, debuts today via Bright Antenna.

Of the song, Lewis explains, "'Sucker' came about from spending my time laughing at self-deprecating memes on Instagram and then laughing at myself after realizing how messed up it was that I was dealing with these negative feelings by relating to these memes online about it. At first it was a self-deprecating song full of sexual innuendos and potty humor called 'Eat s.' When I went into the studio with Catherine Marks, she helped me peel away at the poo poo jokes and get to the heart of the song which is just about feeling worthless. 'Eat s' became 'Sucker.'"

"Sucker" will appear on Roman's second EP, My First Failed Fairytale, which is set for release on February 14. The new music has already garnered early critical praise-Clash hailed it as "touching and direct, neatly distilling Roman Lewis' stellar abilities," while Honey Punch Magazine proclaimed, "With a gentle yet strong voice, Roman sets the tone for a feeling we're all familiar with-transformation."

Based in London, Lewis draws inspiration from 18th Century poetry, which is quite the anomaly for someone just 18 years old. He carries a young Francophile's sense of romance and a wide-eyed sense of wonder, but already a heaviness of heart too. Studying in French until the age of 14 and fluent in the language he adores, there's a notable joie de vivre that enriches his unhinged and wild vocals. His debut release Heartbreak (For Now) was released last year on Bright Antenna.

