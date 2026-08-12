Roger Taylor Releases New Single I SEE YOU NOW Ahead of Solo Album

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Roger Taylor, the QUEEN drummer, songwriter and singer, has released I SEE YOU NOW, a new single from his forthcoming album VIOLENCE INSANE IN A BEAUTIFUL WORLD. The track, which debuted on Vernon Kaye's BBC Radio 2 program, follows the previously released single Come On Summer (It's Party Time), featuring THE NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR. VIOLENCE INSANE IN A BEAUTIFUL WORLD is set for release via Columbia Records and marks Taylor's seventh solo album and his first since 2021's OUTSIDER.

Out September 18th via Columbia Records, the album has already been preceded by the exuberant 'Come On Summer (It's Party Time),' featuring a stunning performance by The Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Speaking about 'I See You Now,' which had its debut on Vernon Kaye's BBC Radio 2 earlier today, features the beautiful opening lyrics 'We've been together, for some time now, through all kinds of weather, but we're still dreamin'', Roger says, 'It's a love song, it's really about my wife. We've been together for quite some time, and I think when you really get to know someone, at first you really don't see everything about them, but when you really get to know someone, it's 'oh, I see you now, that's it.'

To accompany the song, Roger's wife Sarina Taylor and long-time collaborator Simon Lupton have created a beautifully elegant black-and-white video for the track, save for Roger's striking ruby red hi-tops.

Violence Insane In A Beautiful World is Roger's seventh album in a solo career stretching back to 1977 and is his first since 2021's critically and fan-acclaimed top 3 album OUTSIDER. To celebrate the release of the new record, Roger will be going on the road in the UK for what will be his only UK shows in 2026.

While not a concept record, Violence Insane In A Beautiful World does have an overarching theme, as Roger explains, 'There is a theme, you know, it's in the title really, what a beautiful world we live in, don't f it up. There seems to be all this insanity at the moment. The violence in the world seems to be as bad as it ever was, at any point, and certainly in my lifetime. It's just horrific, a lot of insane violence.' While Roger was finishing the artwork for the album, there was a cosmic coincidence: Artemis II, on its mission to the dark side of the Moon, also photographed Earth from a distance. The report from the Queen fans at NASA in Houston about the sleeve is that 'everyone liked it and thought it was definitely kismet.'

The Violence Insane In A Beautiful World tour, Roger's only UK dates of the year, opens in Newcastle on September 21st, and fans who pre-order the album will receive exclusive first access to tickets. Roger's extraordinary band will then visit Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, Swansea, and the legendary Roundhouse in London, where Roger has performed before, as a guest of Foo Fighters, back in 2011.

Violence Insane In A Beautiful World Tracklist

1. A Beautiful World – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

2. Violence Insane

3. What Really Matters

4. Don't Photograph Food

5. I See You Now

6. Chump

7. Spit In His Eye

8. Jealous Guy*

9. Come On Summer (It's Party Time) - Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

10. A Great Big Beautiful World (reprise) – Feat. The Ndlovu Youth Choir

11. Produced by Roger Taylor & Joshua J. Macrae

All songs written by Roger Taylor except *John Lennon

Violence Insane In A Beautiful World Tour

21st Newcastle O2 City Hall

22nd Edinburgh Usher Hall

24th Birmingham The Alexandra

25th Manchester Opera House

28th London Roundhouse

29th Swansea Building Society Arena

About Roger Taylor

Musician, singer, songwriter, rock star, bon vivant, the legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor is all of these and more.

For more than 50 years, Roger has been a driving force behind one of the most successful bands in history. With Queen, he has sold more than 300 million albums, leaving his indelible musical and vocal stamp on such iconic songs as Bohemian Rhapsody, Under Pressure and Another One Bites The Dust, as well as writing the worldwide hits Radio Gaga, A Kind Of Magic, These Are The Days Of Our Lives and co-writing countless more.

Roger Taylor formed the band Smile with guitarist Brian May in 1968. Within three years, that band had transformed into Queen with the addition of singer Freddie Mercury and bassist John Deacon, embarking on one of the most successful careers in the history of popular music.

Roger was an integral part of the alchemy that made Queen so unique, bringing his own distinct songwriting and playing to each of the band's 15 albums. He launched his solo career in the late 1970s, subsequently releasing six albums under his own name and another three with his side project The Cross. His latest album, Violence Insane In A Beautiful World, will be released this Autumn, and he will be touring in support of it.

Queen's story was immortalised in the Oscar-winning 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody, on which Roger was co-Executive Music Producer. The film would go on to gross almost $1Bn worldwide, making it the most successful music biopic in history.

In 2011, Roger and Brian May relaunched Queen with singer Adam Lambert, embarking on a series of hugely successful international tours. In recent years, he has balanced Queen with his own career, releasing the widely acclaimed solo album Outsider in 2021. In 2020, Roger was awarded an OBE for services to music.

Roger, alongside fellow Queen member Brian May, recently curated and released a lavish Collector's Edition version of their classic 1974 album Queen II, featuring a 2026 mix of the album, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the recording studio, previously unheard outtakes and demos, live tracks and radio sessions.

While music has always been Roger's prime passion, it's been far from his only interest. Queen's beloved 1975 song I'm In Love With My Car was the drummer's hymn to petrolheads everywhere, an interest he has pursued over the years via an impressive collection of cars. It's not just four-wheeled vehicles that have captured his imagination over the years. Since the 1980s, he has been an avid sailor, owning a string of luxury yachts and sailing as far as the Caribbean and, subsequently, around the world. Most recently, his hands-on involvement with Queen Côtes de Provence Rosé wine is an extension of his love for the finer things life has to offer.

Taylor is set to tour the UK in support of the new album, with stops planned in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, Swansea and London's Roundhouse, where Taylor previously performed as a guest of FOO FIGHTERS. Fans who pre-order the album will receive early access to tour tickets.

Photo Credit: Simon Lupton



Photo Credit: Simon Lupton

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