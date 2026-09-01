Roger Daltrey to Bring A GREAT NIGHT OUT Tour to The Capitol Theatre
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was recently knighted by The Prince of Wales for his contributions to music and charity.
Roger Daltrey will bring his acclaimed solo tour, A Great Night Out, to The Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, September 22nd. Recently knighted by The Prince of Wales for his contributions to music and charity, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's captivating live show promises fresh performances of beloved classics, rare gems, and candid stories from one of rock music's most celebrated careers.
Event Info
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Doors 6:30pm | Show 8pm
https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/the-capitol-theatre/events/detail/roger-daltrey
More About Roger Daltrey
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, Roger Daltrey is one of the most iconic voices in rock history. Over a career spanning six decades, the legendary singer has earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, and worldwide acclaim for his powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence, and enduring impact on popular music.
About The Capitol Theatre
Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, The Capitol Theatre is located 30 miles from NYC, accessible via I-95 and the Port Chester Metro-North train station. The 2,000-capacity theater, known as 'the original rock palace,' showcased legends such as Traffic, the Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones. Jerry Garcia called it one of his two favorite venues in the USA. In 2012, The Capitol Theatre underwent a major renovation under the guidance of music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro. Since then, it has hosted major performers including Bob Dylan, Phil Lesh, Ringo Starr, Joan Baez, Skrillex, Bonnie Raitt, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes, Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, and Willie Nelson, as well as comedians like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer. The New York Times raves: 'A rock theater that looks and sounds as good as The Capitol is something to celebrate.' The Capitol Theatre also hosts private and corporate events from benefit concerts, film shoots and Bar Mitzvahs to one of a kind weddings and celebrations.