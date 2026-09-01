Roger Daltrey to Bring A GREAT NIGHT OUT Tour to The Capitol Theatre

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Roger Daltrey will bring his acclaimed solo tour, A Great Night Out, to The Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, September 22nd. Recently knighted by The Prince of Wales for his contributions to music and charity, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's captivating live show promises fresh performances of beloved classics, rare gems, and candid stories from one of rock music's most celebrated careers.

Event Info

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Doors 6:30pm | Show 8pm

https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/the-capitol-theatre/events/detail/roger-daltrey

More About Roger Daltrey

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, Roger Daltrey is one of the most iconic voices in rock history. Over a career spanning six decades, the legendary singer has earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, and worldwide acclaim for his powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence, and enduring impact on popular music.

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