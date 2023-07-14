Roe Kapara Shares Acoustic Love Song 'Before We Croak' Ft. Chevy

The single follows his debut EP I Hope Hell Isn’t Real earlier this year.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Roe Kapara Shares Acoustic Love Song 'Before We Croak' Ft. Chevy

St. Louis born, Los Angeles based singer-songwriter, Roe Kapara is on a mission to spread his addicting blend of alt-rock, indie, and dream pop with razor-sharp lyricism to the masses, and 260K+ followers and 4.6M likes on TikTok show that the young musician is well on his way.

After signing to Epitaph Records and releasing his debut EP I Hope Hell Isn’t Real earlier this year, he’s diving headfirst into a new era that’s sure to keep fans, and Roe himself, guessing as to where his quirky sensibilities will wind up next. 

Today Roe shares stripped-down acoustic love song, “Before We Croak” featuring Australian indie-pop artist, Chevy. Floating above softly strummed ukelele strings, his gentle vocals fuse with Chevy’s syrupy sweet tone for a charmingly unconventional expression of devotion. Kapara explains, “Before We Croak" is about a romantic relationship where two people find comfort in the absence of perfection and fresh dopamine. It’s a love song, but without all of the unrealistic expectations.” 

Dwelling on the death of his own past has been a common theme through Kapara’s music, throughout a catalog of DIY singles like “Everyone’s Dying” and “Past Grow” that helped boost his streams to over half a million per month. His EP’s lead single “Preacher” recounts Kapara’s religious upbringing with a stylish, macabre horror music video that immediately cements his vision as one of the most captivating young artists in the game.   

While willing to expose vulnerable parts of himself in his songs, he’s also quick to shine the mirror outward to address the creeping dread of modern life: consumerism, corporate greed, climate change, the general feelings of the younger generation in 21st-century America. Deeply relatable yet unafraid to stand up and ask life’s big questions, Roe’s musical journey may be a little off kilter yet all the better and more interesting in the end. 

Roe Kapara Tour Dates (w/Durry) 

Nov. 2 – Kansas City, MO – recordBAR 

Nov. 3 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock N’ Roll Chicken 

Nov. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall 

Nov. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar 

Nov. 7 – San Diego, CA – Casbah 

Nov. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour 

Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel 

Nov. 11 – Reno, NV – Cypress 

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater 

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern 

Nov. 16 – Boise, ID – Neurolux 

Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room 

Nov. 18 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall 

Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge 



1
Pell Unites With Young Franco & Mxxwll on Get Down Photo
Pell Unites With Young Franco & Mxxwll on 'Get Down'

From the huge sync success of his Samsung commercial (produced by London on Da Track) and hit “Queso” in the Tom and Jerry Movie (which was syndicated over 10 times) to multi-million streamers “Got It Like That” (with G-Eazy), “Miss Prime Time” (with Big Gigantic) and “The Never” (with LV Baby). Watch the music video now!

2
David Gray Releases White Ladder Live Album Photo
David Gray Releases 'White Ladder Live' Album

GRAMMY Award-nominated iconic multiplatinum UK singer, songwriter, and performer David Gray unveils his new live album, White Ladder Live. It bottles the energy, passion, and spirit of 2022’s sold out global White Ladder 20th Anniversary Tour, celebrating two decades of his seminal RIAA platinum-certified breakthrough, White Ladder.

3
Carneyval Drops Summery Club Anthem Never Gonna Drink Again Photo
Carneyval Drops Summery Club Anthem 'Never Gonna Drink Again'

Breakout artist and producer Carneyval unleashes his club-ready new single “Never Gonna Drink Again.” Danceable and instantly addictive, the floorfiller has what it takes to be on repeat all summer long. 'Never Gonna Drink Again' follows on the heels of March's equally intoxicating 'Flies' featuring benny mayne.

4
Brent Cobb Releases New Song Patina Photo
Brent Cobb Releases New Song 'Patina'

Produced by Cobb (his first self-produced album) and recorded at Macon’s famed Capricorn Sound Studios, Southern Star is a love-letter to Cobb’s southern roots, filled with the sounds and stories of his home state of Georgia. Across these ten tracks, featuring local Georgia musicians, Cobb finds beauty in the small moments.

