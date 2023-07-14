Roe Kapara Shares Acoustic Love Song 'Before We Croak' Ft. Chevy

St. Louis born, Los Angeles based singer-songwriter, Roe Kapara is on a mission to spread his addicting blend of alt-rock, indie, and dream pop with razor-sharp lyricism to the masses, and 260K+ followers and 4.6M likes on TikTok show that the young musician is well on his way.

After signing to Epitaph Records and releasing his debut EP I Hope Hell Isn’t Real earlier this year, he’s diving headfirst into a new era that’s sure to keep fans, and Roe himself, guessing as to where his quirky sensibilities will wind up next.

Today Roe shares stripped-down acoustic love song, “Before We Croak” featuring Australian indie-pop artist, Chevy. Floating above softly strummed ukelele strings, his gentle vocals fuse with Chevy’s syrupy sweet tone for a charmingly unconventional expression of devotion. Kapara explains, “Before We Croak" is about a romantic relationship where two people find comfort in the absence of perfection and fresh dopamine. It’s a love song, but without all of the unrealistic expectations.”

Dwelling on the death of his own past has been a common theme through Kapara’s music, throughout a catalog of DIY singles like “Everyone’s Dying” and “Past Grow” that helped boost his streams to over half a million per month. His EP’s lead single “Preacher” recounts Kapara’s religious upbringing with a stylish, macabre horror music video that immediately cements his vision as one of the most captivating young artists in the game.

While willing to expose vulnerable parts of himself in his songs, he’s also quick to shine the mirror outward to address the creeping dread of modern life: consumerism, corporate greed, climate change, the general feelings of the younger generation in 21st-century America. Deeply relatable yet unafraid to stand up and ask life’s big questions, Roe’s musical journey may be a little off kilter yet all the better and more interesting in the end.

Roe Kapara Tour Dates (w/Durry)

Nov. 2 – Kansas City, MO – recordBAR

Nov. 3 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock N’ Roll Chicken

Nov. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Nov. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

Nov. 7 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Nov. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Nov. 11 – Reno, NV – Cypress

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Nov. 16 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

Nov. 18 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge