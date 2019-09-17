Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce Fall US Tour Dates

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced new US live dates for the fall, beginning in Sugar Land, TX, on November 15, and ending in Miami Beach, FL, on December 6, with a slew of dates throughout the midwest and southeast in between. Rodrigo y Gabriela have been bringing their incendiary stage performance to fans across the globe in support of their latest album, METTAVOLUTION. The acoustic duo's first album in five years, METTAVOLUTION marks the most ambitious music of Rodrigo y Gabriela's remarkable two-decade career and was one of NPR's top 6 albums of the week upon release. Three years in the making, the LP embraces the duo's passionate interest in Buddhism, the history of human evolution and the liberation of the potential we have as a species, all expressed through the medium of two acoustic guitars.

Mettavolution? "Metta" is a Sanskrit word for the meditative condition that produces compassion and benevolence. It is a "practical state of mind" as well, according to Gabriela, "something you practice like an instrument to become a better citizen, in a more evolved place." Conceived and composed in their studio in Ixtapa on the Mexican Pacific Coast, the music of METTAVOLUTION was road-tested around the world on tour in 2017 and 2018 before being recorded late last year in Los Angeles with multiple GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, A Perfect Circle, Band of Horses) behind the board.

METTAVOLUTION gathers six white-hot new Rodrigo y Gabriela compositions - much of which acknowledge the duo's thrash-metal roots back in Mexico City - as well as an inspired, side-long cover of Pink Floyd's sprawling "Echoes" - originally found on 1971's MEDDLE - audaciously reimagined for two acoustic guitars. Rolling Stone hailed the 19-minute epic as a "Song You Need to Know," noting, "'Echoes' is such a signature song, it's hard to imagine anyone else doing it justice, yet somehow the Mexican acoustic-rock duo Rodrigo y Gabriela landed on a brilliant interpretation...Like the original, the song is its own journey, and it's beautiful."

The title track and first single, "Mettavolution" garnered strong support at Triple A radio and was celebrated with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with dance choreography by David Byrne collaborator Annie-B Parson.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA FALL TOUR 2019

November

15 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

16 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

20 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

23 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater

24 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

26 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

27 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

29 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

30 - Harrisburg, PA - The Forum Auditorium

December

2 - Durham, NC - Durham Perfomring Arts Center

3 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Auditorium

4 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gallard Center

6 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz





