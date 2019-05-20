Rock Duo Black Pistol Fire Get Personal With PICK YOUR POISON

Black Pistol Fire release "Pick Your Poison," a brand new track packed with catchy vigorous vocals, vibrant guitars and dynamic drums recorded in Nashville, TN with Vance Powell(engineer/mixing: The Raconteurs, Chris Stapleton, The Dead weather). "Pick Your Poison" is a last minute addition that almost didn't make it along with a handful of tracks set to be recorded with Powell.

"Some songs take on many different life forms or personalities before they are ready for the studio, and some never see the light of day," shares guitarist/lead vocalist Kevin McKeown.

The lyrical concept of "Pick Your Poison" evolved from personal struggles over the last six months that brought on some serious thinking for the band. "I was always fascinated by scenarios in which we must choose the lesser of two evils," reveals McKeown. "It can make a person do some heavy soul searching when faced with those type of decisions."

Black Pistol Fire is a Canadian-bred rock duo, currently based out of Austin, Texas and composed of McKeown and drummer Eric Owen. Their untamed sound stems inspiration from garage-rock, hip-hop, R&B and classic rock. In recent years, they've earned a reputation for their powerful live performances in the festival circuit from Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Sasquatch, Governor's Ball, Riot Fest. They most recently performed at Welcome To Rockville, following a string of dates on their expansive US tour that will continue through the end of summer.

TOUR DATES:

May 21 -- St. Louis, MO -- Old Rock House

Jun 28 -- Vancouver, BC, CA -- The Commodore Ballroom

Jun 29 -- Lake Cowichan, BC, CA -- Laketown Ranch

Jul 12 -- Santa Fe, NM -- Meow Wolf

Jul 13 -- Telluride, CO -- Sheridan Opera House

Jul 14 -- Telluride, CO -- The Ride Festival

Jul 16 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Crescent Ballroom

Jul 17 -- Los Angeles, CA -- El Rey Theatre

Jul 19 -- Solana Beach, CA -- Belly Up

Jul 20 -- Sacramento, CA -- Holy Diver

Jul 21 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Independent

Jul 23 -- Portland, OR -- Hawthorne Theatre

Jul 25 -- Salt Lake City -- Metro Music Hall

Jul 26 -- St. Aspen, CO -- Belly Up Aspen

Jul 27 -- Denver, CO -- Ogden Theatre

Aug 10 -- Fernie, BC, CA -- Wapiti Music Festival

Oct 4-6 -- Austin, TX -- Austin City Limits Weekend One

Oct 11-13 -- Austin, TX -- Austin City Limits Weekend Two





