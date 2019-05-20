Rock Duo Black Pistol Fire Get Personal With PICK YOUR POISON
Black Pistol Fire release "Pick Your Poison," a brand new track packed with catchy vigorous vocals, vibrant guitars and dynamic drums recorded in Nashville, TN with Vance Powell(engineer/mixing: The Raconteurs, Chris Stapleton, The Dead weather). "Pick Your Poison" is a last minute addition that almost didn't make it along with a handful of tracks set to be recorded with Powell.
LISTEN TO "PICK YOUR POISON" HERE on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes
"Some songs take on many different life forms or personalities before they are ready for the studio, and some never see the light of day," shares guitarist/lead vocalist Kevin McKeown.
The lyrical concept of "Pick Your Poison" evolved from personal struggles over the last six months that brought on some serious thinking for the band. "I was always fascinated by scenarios in which we must choose the lesser of two evils," reveals McKeown. "It can make a person do some heavy soul searching when faced with those type of decisions."
Black Pistol Fire is a Canadian-bred rock duo, currently based out of Austin, Texas and composed of McKeown and drummer Eric Owen. Their untamed sound stems inspiration from garage-rock, hip-hop, R&B and classic rock. In recent years, they've earned a reputation for their powerful live performances in the festival circuit from Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Sasquatch, Governor's Ball, Riot Fest. They most recently performed at Welcome To Rockville, following a string of dates on their expansive US tour that will continue through the end of summer.
For concert tickets and more information visit blackpistolfire.com.
TOUR DATES:
May 21 -- St. Louis, MO -- Old Rock House
Jun 28 -- Vancouver, BC, CA -- The Commodore Ballroom
Jun 29 -- Lake Cowichan, BC, CA -- Laketown Ranch
Jul 12 -- Santa Fe, NM -- Meow Wolf
Jul 13 -- Telluride, CO -- Sheridan Opera House
Jul 14 -- Telluride, CO -- The Ride Festival
Jul 16 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Crescent Ballroom
Jul 17 -- Los Angeles, CA -- El Rey Theatre
Jul 19 -- Solana Beach, CA -- Belly Up
Jul 20 -- Sacramento, CA -- Holy Diver
Jul 21 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Independent
Jul 23 -- Portland, OR -- Hawthorne Theatre
Jul 25 -- Salt Lake City -- Metro Music Hall
Jul 26 -- St. Aspen, CO -- Belly Up Aspen
Jul 27 -- Denver, CO -- Ogden Theatre
Aug 10 -- Fernie, BC, CA -- Wapiti Music Festival
Oct 4-6 -- Austin, TX -- Austin City Limits Weekend One
Oct 11-13 -- Austin, TX -- Austin City Limits Weekend Two