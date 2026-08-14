Rochelle Jordan Releases DISC 1 of THROUGH THE WALL Remix Series

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rochelle Jordan has released DISC 1, the first installment in a five-part remix series built around tracks from her album THROUGH THE WALL. The disc features reinterpretations from Honey Dijon, Ron Trent, KLSH and Halogenix, released via Empire.

The disc series celebrates the success of Rochelle's album THROUGH THE WALL that catapulted her into the global sphere as a new force in the larger pop arena. Through a curated selection of some of today's most beloved and acclaimed artists and producers, the introductory disc houses a collection of tracks from THROUGH THE WALL that were reimagined by artists such as Honey Dijon, Ron Trent, Halogenix and KLSH. Rochelle will be releasing a new song every two weeks with a full disc releasing every month until December 2026 - exact dates below.

Speaking on the first disc, Rochelle says:

'I'm very excited to highlight all these magnificent artists and truly thankful that they brought these songs to life in these different forms of sound. Let the magic continue!'

On her remix of Ladida, Honey Dijon shares:

'Rochelle has one of those voices that carries so much emotion and intention, so I wanted to build a remix that honoured that while giving it a new life on the dancefloor. For me, it's always about creating a moment of connection... something that feels soulful, powerful and liberating. 'Ladida' already had that spirit, I just wanted to amplify it through my own musical language.'

Following the release of THROUGH THE WALL, Rochelle has experienced monumental success for all of 2025 and now 2026 with her ascend having no end in sight. Earlier this year she graced the covers of FADER and NOTION, while Pitchfork crowned the album a Best New Music release and PASTE called it 'the best pop record of 2025' with resounding praise from FADER, Dazed, CLASH, BET, GENIUS, OKAYPLAYER, MTV and many more. The release of the album thrust Rochelle into the 100 R&B artists in the US according to Chartmetric upon its debut. She also went to have her THROUGH THE WALL Tour that was sold out across the US and Europe that spanned across 2025 and 2026, while also making her morning national TV debut in Good Morning America / GMA3 and she's about to embark on Suki Waterhouse's North American tour with selected solo shows - see full dates below. The album was executive produced by Rochelle's close collaborator and sonic architect KLSH and featured collaborations with producers such as West Coast funk producer DāM FunK, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, Alabama powerhouse Byron the Aquarius, Japan's icon of dance music Initial Talk, and the beloved dance force KAYTRANADA with production credits.

With over 500 million global streams and a reputation for pushing R&B into future-facing territory, Rochelle Jordan has long been a voice in music with a global fanbase and critical acclaim for her fearless, expansive sound lined with alt-R&B, soul and electronic music.

About Rochelle Jordan

Born in London, raised in Toronto by British-Jamaican parents, Rochelle's rich cultural upbringing adds richness to her artistic palette. Her music reflects diasporic movement and hybrid identity, all while rooted in the emotional precision of classic 90s R&B, drawing comparisons to the greats before her such as Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Aaliyah. Growing up on the eastside of Toronto in the early '90s, Rochelle's father who was a drummer encouraged her love of art and instilled a profound appreciation for Northern soul, reggae, rhythm & blues, and gospel music. Throughout her childhood, she soaked up the intoxicating sounds housed in her older brother's record collection that was made up of funky UK house, nocturnal drum and bass, garage, and the gospel samples embedded within. Blending sultry vocals with cutting-edge electronic productions by her producer KLSH who executive produced all of Rochelle's albums, Jordan's sound is a fusion of 90s R&B nostalgia, UK garage, drum & bass, and soul.

Releases Timeline

August 14th - Disc 1

August 28th - New Single

September 10th - Disc 2

September 25th - New Single

October 9th - Disc 3

October 30th - New Single

November 13th - Disc 4

November 27th - New Single

December 11th - Disc 5

Through The Wall Tour Dates

August 15th - Helsinki, FI

August 22nd - Lisbon, PT

August 25th - Dublin, IE

August 26th - Manchester, UK

August 28th - London, UK

September 13th - San Jose, CA

September 27th - Columbia, MD

September 29th - Atlanta GA*

September 30th - Orlando, FL*

October 1st - St. Petersburg, FL*

October 3rd - Austin, TX

October 6th - Oklahoma City, OK*

October 7th - Houston, TX*

October 8th - Dallas, TX*

October 10th - Sao Paulo, BR

October 12th - St. Louis, MO*

October 13th - Milwaukee, WI*

October 14th - Nashville TN*

October 16th - Detroit, MI*

October 17th - Chicago, IL*

* With Suki Waterhouse

Jordan has said she plans to release a new song every two weeks, with a full disc arriving each month, continuing the series into future installments. DISC 2 is expected in the coming weeks.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...