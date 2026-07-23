NOTHING BUT HITS to Return to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for Final Dates

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NOTHING BUT HITS, the Las Vegas residency from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, is set to return to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for seven final dates, the production has announced.

With 42 Billboard #1 Hits and over 100 gold, platinum, multi-platinum and diamond albums, five-time Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inductees Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are bringing their iconic discography back to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall, after having to reschedule additional dates this summer.

After entertaining sold-out audiences during the first set of performances, NOTHING BUT HITS announces its final seven dates inside Voltaire with rescheduled performances on Sept. 23, 25, 26 & 30 and Oct. 1, 2 & 3.

Tickets are on sale July 24 at voltairelv.com.

'Bringing 'Nothing But Hits' back to the stage to finish our first Vegas residency is such an exciting opportunity and we look forward to creating even more memories from songs that shaped generations of music fans,' said Jimmy Jam. 'Our goal is for audiences to relive the moments, memories and music that have shaped their lives, taking them on an emotional journey filled with nostalgia, excitement, joy and everything in between as we also give glimpses into the creation process.'

Joined by American Idol winner Ruben Studdard and Star Search winner Shanice Wilson, the legendary producer-songwriter duo will continue to bring their award-winning catalog to the stage with timeless hits including 'Escapade,' 'Can You Stand the Rain,' 'Human' and 'Saturday Love.'

Joined on stage by a world-class live band, Jam & Lewis bring legendary songs to life while sharing the untold stories, creative breakthroughs and studio moments that shaped them. The experience offers audiences a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the artistry behind some of the most iconic and enduring hits in popular music.

Earlier performances of NOTHING BUT HITS featured surprise appearances by acclaimed artists including Yolanda Adams, Ledisi, Chanté Moore, Stokley, Force MD's, Ann Nesby and more. Continuing that tradition, each upcoming performance will feature special guest artists, ensuring every show delivers its own unique moments and surprises.

'We've been fortunate to collaborate with some of the greatest artists in music and help create songs that have become part of people's lives,' said Terry Lewis. 'Ruben and Shanice bring incredible energy and artistry to these performances, allowing audiences to reconnect with the music in a way that feels vibrant, interactive and new. It's a celebration every night and you never know who might walk on stage. Those surprise moments make each performance truly unforgettable.'

Over the course of their legendary career, Jam & Lewis have written and produced some of the most influential music in contemporary R&B and pop. Their work with Janet Jackson includes the landmark albums Control, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and Rhythm Nation 1814, recently inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Their unparalleled catalog also includes collaborations with music icons such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, George Michael, Boyz II Men, New Edition, Chaka Khan, Toni Braxton, The Human League, H.E.R., The Time, The S.O.S. Band, Yolanda Adams and many more.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are represented by Seth Shomes at Day After Day Productions (DADP).

For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit voltairelv.com.

ABOUT VOLTAIRE:

Since opening in November 2023 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Voltaire has quickly become a celebrity hot spot in Las Vegas, hosting some of the world's most prominent musical talent. The seductive venue offers an unparalleled night out on The Strip where guests can enjoy the pregame, main event and afterparty all in one spectacular place. Voltaire ushers in a new era of entertainment in Las Vegas that is not only elevated and transformative but immensely enjoyable.

ABOUT JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS

With more Billboard Number One hits than any other songwriting and production team in history, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, original members of The Time, have had their hands in some of the greatest recordings of the last five decades. As iconic producers and songwriters, they have worked with sound shapers such as New Edition, Mary J. Blige, Sounds of Blackness, Yolanda Adams, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men, Usher, Johnny Gill, Heather Headley, Chaka Khan, Mariah Carey, Deborah Cox, George Michael, The Human League, and many more.

The five-time Grammy-winning duo have written and/or produced 16 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and 26 Billboard R&B No. 1 hits. They've achieved No. 1 records in five consecutive decades and have had an extraordinary 41 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

The pair has received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They have been named ASCAP Songwriters of the Year nine times and are inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In recognition of their extraordinary contributions to music, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Their recent album Jam & Lewis Vol. 1 debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart, and 2026 will see their legendary catalog come to life as the duo returns to their live music roots.

ABOUT THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations across The Venetian and The Palazzo. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs including Cote by Simon Kim, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, and Southern California favorite Gjelina; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club and is home to the Queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese; concert and non-stop entertainment including master illusionist Shin Lim; and TAO Nightclub.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort's brand-new loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, offers resort-wide earning and redemption for gaming play, including slots and tables, as well as experiential spend, such as dining, entertainment, hotel reservations, and more.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience of Sphere at The Venetian with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.

ABOUT DAY AFTER DAY PRODUCTIONS (DADP)

Since re-launching in April 2021, Day After Day Productions (DADP) quickly gained significant momentum, partnering with Yucaipa Investments in 2022, and solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse independent agency.

Under the leadership of Seth Shomes, Founder & CEO, Day After Day represents an impressive and diverse client roster with recent highlights that include booking Missy Elliott's award-winning 'Out Of This World' arena tour and the Queens of R&B Tour arena and amphitheater tour, as well as generating record-breaking years for many of their clients.

Day After Day's leadership and agency have earned numerous accolades, including Shomes' 'Boutique Agency Agent Of The Year' win at IEBA 2025, five (5) 'Agent Of The Year' trophies at the Casino Entertainment Awards, three (3) consecutive nominations for the Pollstar 'Bobby Brooks Agent Of The Year Award,' (2026 / 2025 / 2024) and consecutive recognition as a Billboard 'Hip Hop Power Player' (2025), Billboard 'Touring Power Player' (2024) and a Pollstar Impact 50 honoree (2025 and 2024).

In addition to Day After Day's consecutive 'Independent Booking Agency Of The Year (Global)' nominations from Pollstar, Marcus Greenstein, Head of Fairs, was awarded the 'Young Professional Of The Year' title at IEBA 2025 as well as a 2026 Pollstar nomination for 'Rising Star Of The Year.'

From its inception, Day After Day continues to be proud of its stellar reputation and incredible upward trajectory and their core mission remains unchanged: Providing and uncovering the best opportunities for clients across a variety of venues and demonstrating the enduring value of hard work and strong relationships.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the show's earlier expansion when NOTHING BUT HITS announced 10 additional performances at Voltaire, joined by Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson, following a sold-out initial run.

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