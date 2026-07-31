THROUGH THE WALL Remix Series to Bring 5 Discs From Rochelle Jordan

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Rochelle Jordan has announced a five-part remix series tied to her acclaimed album THROUGH THE WALL, with the discs to roll out in succession beginning with Disc 1 via Empire. The opening installment is set to feature reworkings from Honey Dijon, Ron Trent, KLSH and Halogenix, with further contributors to be named in the coming weeks. Jordan shared the lead track from the first disc, a Ron Trent remix of I'M YOUR MUSE, alongside the announcement.

The critically acclaimed British-Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Rochelle Jordan makes her highly anticipated return as she announces a series of five EPs also referred to as Disc 1-5 that will be released throughout the summer and into the fall with the first disc dropping August 14th via Empire. Through a curated selection of some of today's most beloved and acclaimed artists and producers, the series of discs feature colossal tracks reimagined by some of music's most beloved and acclaimed artists. The first disc will feature Honey Dijon, Ron Trent, Halogenix and KLSH with other artists to be announced in the coming weeks. The series celebrates the colossal success of Rochelle's critically acclaimed album Through The Wall that catapulted her into the global sphere as a powerful new force in the larger pop arena. Rochelle will be releasing a new song every two weeks with a full disc releasing every month until December 2026 - exact dates below.

Rochelle shares the lead track from the first disc, a reimagination of her standout track 'I'm Your Muse' remixed by house music pioneer Ron Trent. The sprawling seven minute reversion masterfully expands Jordan's established sonic universe where sultry R&B and forward-thinking pop collide under a shimmer of synthesizers by injecting a hypnotic, club-ready pulse fueled by intricate drum programming and lush evolving loops.

Speaking on the remix, Rochelle shares:

'The Ron Trent 'I'm Your Muse' remix is the epitome of what summer sounds and feels like to me, with its fresh and exhilarating sound. You can't escape the jaws of this vibe once you've pressed play. I'm excited to release this one and so grateful to this legend for painting a new perspective on one of my favorite tracks on 'Through The Wall'. This is another classic.'

Ron Trent adds:

'A remix isn't about changing a song, it's about revealing another dimension of its spirit.'

Following the release of Through The Wall, Rochelle has experienced monumental success for all of 2025 and now 2026 with her ascend having no end in sight. Earlier this year she graced the covers of FADER and NOTION, while Pitchfork crowned the album a Best New Music release and PASTE called it 'the best pop record of 2025' with resounding praise from FADER, Dazed, CLASH, BET, GENIUS, OKAYPLAYER, MTV and many more. The release of the album thrust Rochelle into the 100 R&B artists in the US according to Chartmetric upon its debut. She also went to have her Through The Wall Tour that was sold out across the US and Europe that spanned across 2025 and 2026, while also making her morning national TV debut in Good Morning America / GMA3 and she's about to embark on Suki Waterhouse's North American tour with selected solo shows - see full dates below. The album was executive produced by Rochelle's close collaborator and sonic architect KLSH and featured scintillating collaborations with seminal producers such as West Coast funk producer DāM Funk, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, Alabama powerhouse Byron the Aquarius, Japan's icon of dance music Initial Talk, and the beloved dance force KAYTRANADA with production credits.

It's clearer than ever that Rochelle Jordan is the future and has been - ranging from pop-dance to pop and Alt R&B music - and her return proved to be monumental for the larger music landscape as an artist who has been ahead of the curve for over a decade. With over 500 million global streams and a reputation for pushing R&B into future-facing territory, Rochelle Jordan has long been a visionary voice in music with a global fanbase and critical acclaim for her fearless, expansive sound lined with daring alt-R&B, soul and heart-pumping electronic music.

About Rochelle Jordan

Born in London, raised in Toronto by British-Jamaican parents, Rochelle's rich cultural upbringing adds richness to her artistic palette. Her music reflects diasporic movement and hybrid identity, all while rooted in the emotional precision of classic 90s R&B, drawing comparisons to the greats before her such as Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Aaliyah. Growing up on the eastside of Toronto in the early '90s, Rochelle's father who was a drummer encouraged her love of art and instilled a profound appreciation for Northern soul, reggae, rhythm & blues, and gospel music. Throughout her childhood, she soaked up the intoxicating sounds housed in her older brother's record collection that was made up of funky UK house, nocturnal drum and bass, garage, and the gospel samples embedded within. Blending sultry vocals with cutting-edge electronic productions by her boundary pushing producer KLSH who executive produced all of Rochelle's albums, Jordan's sound is a sleek fusion of 90s R&B nostalgia, UK garage, drum & bass, and soul. She has consistently delivered music that's emotionally resonant, rhythmically adventurous, and deeply immersive.

Releases Timeline

August 14th - Disc 1

August 28th - New Single

September 10th - Disc 2

September 25th - New Single

October 9th - Disc 3

October 30th - New Single

November 13th - Disc 4

November 27th - New Single

December 11th - Disc 5

Through The Wall Tour

August 8th - Seattle, WA

August 13th - Oslo, NO

August 14th - Gothenburg, SE

August 15th - Helsinki, FI

August 22nd - Lisbon, PT

August 25th - Dublin, IE

August 26th - Manchester, UK

August 28th - London, UK

September 13th - San Jose, CA

September 27th - Columbia, MD

September 29th - Atlanta GA*

September 30th - Orlando, FL*

October 1st - St. Petersburg, FL*

October 3rd - Austin, TX

October 6th - Oklahoma City, OK*

October 7th - Houston, TX*

October 8th - Dallas, TX*

October 10th - Sao Paulo, BR

October 12th - St. Louis, MO*

October 13th - Milwaukee, WI*

October 14th - Nashville TN*

October 16th - Detroit, MI*

October 17th - Chicago, IL*

* WITH SUKI WATERHOUSE

Photo Credit: Amanda Elise K



Photo Credit: Amanda Elise K

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