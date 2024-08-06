Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes to Play First Solo Acoustic 2024 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes has announced his first solo acoustic tour. The dates kick off with two nights at the iconic Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY on November 14 & 15 and includes two nights at Bowery Ballroom in NYC on November 17 & 18, as well as stops in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland.

Artist presale begins Thursday, August 8 at 10AM local time (password: ROBINSOLO) and the general on-sale begins Friday, August 9 at 10AM local time. Tickets are available at HERE

Robin Pecknold is an American singer-songwriter best known as the principal songwriter and vocalist for Fleet Foxes, and has recorded four studio albums: Fleet Foxes (2008), Helplessness Blues (2011), Crack-Up (2017), and Shore (2020), along with live albums A Very Lonely Solstice (2021) and Live On Boston Harbor (2024). Originally from Seattle, WA, Pecknold is a two-time GRAMMY nominee, for Best Folk Album and Best Alternative Music Album, and author of the recently published lyric book Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes (Tin House and Faber).

Tour Dates:

11/14/24 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

11/15/24 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

11/17/24 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

11/18/24 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

11/20/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/4/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

12/5/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

12/7/24 - Seattle, WA @ Town Hall Seattle

12/8/24 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

