Rob49 Releases 'Girls Girl' From Upcoming Album Life of the Party

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New Orleans' own Rob49 continues his run with the release of his latest single, 'Girls Girl,' another offering from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Life of the Party. The new record follows his recent releases 'In The Club' featuring Sexyy Red and 'Yes Ma'am,' keeping the momentum going as Rob prepares to deliver his fifth studio project.

With 'Girls Girl,' Rob49 once again makes one thing clear; he loves the ladies, and the ladies love him right back. Packed with the charisma, confidence and playful bravado fans have come to expect, the record finds Rob embracing his reputation as a ladies' man while delivering another high-energy anthem made for having fun.

The single continues to build out the world of Life of the Party, an era that captures Rob at his most unapologetic - living big, talking his talk and enjoying every moment. While 'In The Club' brought the chaos of a night out, 'Girls Girl' puts Rob's undeniable relationship with his female fanbase front and center.

The release follows a major summer for Rob49, highlighted by a sold-out hometown show at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, a steady run of new music and growing anticipation for his next body of work.

Already one of rap's most exciting rising forces, Rob49 continues to bring the unmistakable energy and personality that have taken him from New Orleans standout to one of the genre's most compelling new stars. With 'Girls Girl,' Rob delivers another record for the ladies while setting the stage for the larger-than-life energy still to come on Life of the Party.

About Rob49

Rob49 is the electrifying voice of New Orleans, blending the raw energy of early Hot Boys with the grit of Soulja Slim to craft high-powered anthems for a new era. Bursting onto the scene with 'Vulture Island,' he quickly became the face of his city, earning millions of streams, a 2023 XXL Freshman spot, and Gold records for 'Mama' and 'Vulture Island V2.' With a résumé that includes collaborations with Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, and more, Rob49 is cementing his legacy: unstoppable, undeniable, and ready for the world stage.

Photo Credit: Jean Toir



Photo Credit: Jean Toir

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