Rob49 Drops Off New Single '4 God II'

New Orleans native, Rob49, just dropped his latest street anthem, "4 God II". This single, produced by Schife, Rico on the Keys and Tupun, is the first of the year, following his highly successful "Welcome to Vulture Island" album released in 2022.

The video, directed by Gerard Victor, shows the Vulture Island star bossed up and bounced back, while highlighting the New Orleans voodoo culture alongside flashy cars, jewelry and more. This single is the first off Rob's upcoming project, "4 God II', set to release Spring 2023. Rob49 continues to thrive and dominate the rap game with his unique yet aggressive sound, paving a new lane for Louisiana artists.

Rob49 continues to rise-to-stardom with a consistent discography of music that shares his personal life experiences growing up in 4th and 9th ward, over hard-hitting beats and catchy choruses.

Watch the new music video here: