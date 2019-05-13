Rob Thomas Extends North American 'Chip Tooth Tour'

Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has announced the second leg of his North American Chip Tooth Tour, supporting his fourth solo album Chip Tooth Smile (available now via Emblem/Atlantic Records). The 18 new dates will kick off August 16th in Port Chester, NY for a second night at Capitol Theatre and continue through end of September, featuring special guest Max Frost (select shows only). The tour's first leg is set to kick off May 28th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center for the Arts and will continue through early August.

Debuting at #3 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, Chip Tooth Smile has been met with an outpouring of critical acclaim since release last month. "Rob Thomas is an expert at his craft" raved Variety , while Forbes echoed "'Chip Tooth Smile' is vintage Thomas - smart songwriting, excellent pop/rock craftsmanship, eclectic and at times moving, at times, fun, and always solid." The 12-track collection features production from Butch Walker (Panic! At The Disco, P!nk) and Benny Blanco (Ed Sheeran), perfectly complimenting Thomas' long-acclaimed songwriting talent.

Chip Tooth Smile was heralded by lead single "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which is continuing to see success at Hot AC radio, charting in the top 15 following recent performances on ABC's Good Morning America (WATCH) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WATCH). Rolling Stone described the song as "thunderous, life-affirming"and "an impassioned vocal performance," while Billboard declared it to be "one of the boldest singles released so far this year." The album also includes standout tracks "Timeless," inspired by classic songs of the 80s, and "I Love It," which is currently being used nationwide for the 2019 NBA Playoffs (WATCH).

Fan club pre-sale access for the second leg of the Chip Tooth Tour will begin this Tuesday, May 14th at 10 AM (local), with public on-sale beginning Friday, May 17th at 10 AM (local). Each ticket purchased online for the North American tour comes with a digital download of the new album. For further details and ticket information, please visit http://www.robthomasmusic.com.

ROB THOMAS

2019 NORTH AMERICAN CHIP TOOTH TOUR

LEG ONE - WITH SPECIAL GUEST ABBY ANDERSON

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Tues May 28

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts

Thurs May 30

Battle Creek, MI

Firekeeper's Casino

Fri May 31

Northfield, OH

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Sat Jun 01

Rochester Hills, MI

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Mon Jun 03

Cincinnati, OH

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jun 04

Indianapolis, IN

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Fri Jun 07

Madison, WI

Breese Stevens Field

Sat Jun 08

Prior Lake, MN

Mystic Lake

Mon Jun 10

Denver, CO

Levitt Pavilion Denver

Tue Jun 11

Salt Lake City, UT

The Depot

Thu Jun 13

Woodinville, WA

Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Fri Jun 14

Portland, OR

Theater of the Clouds

Sun Jun 16

Saratoga, CA

Mountain Winery

Tue Jun 18

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

Thu Jun 20

San Diego, CA

Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

Fri Jun 21

Las Vegas, NV

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sun Jun 23

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theatre

Tue Jun 25

Austin, TX

ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Wed Jun 26

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Jun 28

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Jun 29

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theater

Sun Jun 30

Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Tue Jul 02

Boca Raton, FL

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Wed Jul 03

Orlando, FL

Hard Rock Live Orlando

Fri Jul 05

St Petersburg, FL

The Mahaffey Theater

Sat Jul 06

Jacksonville, FL

Daily's Place

Mon Jul 08

Atlanta, GA

State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tue Jul 09

Nashville, TN

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Thu Jul 11

Raleigh, NC

Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri Jul 12

Washington, DC

The Anthem

Sat Jul 13

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Mon Jul 15

Bethlehem, PA

The Sands Event Center

Wed Jul 17

Englewood, NJ

Bergen Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 18

Boston, MA

Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sat Jul 20

Orillia, ON

Casino Rama Resort

Sun Jul 21

Canandaigua, NY

CMAC Performing Arts Center

Tue Jul 23

Syracuse, NY

Lakeview Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 24

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 25

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat Jul 27

Atlantic City, NJ

Borgata

Mon Jul 29

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

Tue Jul 30

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

Fri Aug 02

Port Chester, NY

The Capitol Theatre

Sat Aug 03

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sun Aug 04

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

LEG TWO - WITH SPECIAL GUEST MAX FROST

FAN CLUB PRE-SALE: TUES, MAY 14 @ 10 AM (LOCAL)

LOCAL PRE-SALE: THURS, MAY 16 @ 10 AM (LOCAL)

PUBLIC ON-SALE: FRI, MAY 17 @ 10 AM (LOCAL)

Fri Aug 16

Port Chester, NY

Capitol Theatre

Sun Aug 18

Burlington, VT

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Tues Aug 20

Montreal, QC

MTELUS

Wed Aug 21

Portland, ME

State Theatre

Fri Aug 23

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

Sat Aug 24

St Catharines, ON

Meridian Centre

Sun Aug 25

London, ON

Budweiser Gardens

Fri Aug 30

Tulsa, OK

Brady Theater

Sat Aug 31

Kansas City, MO

Uptown Theater

Sun Sept 1

St Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

Wed Sept 4

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace

Thurs Sept 5

Youngstown, OH

Foundation Amphitheatre

Fri Sept 13

Albuquerque, NM

Route 66 Casino*

Fri Sept 20

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center*

Sat Sept 21

Indio, CA

Fantasy Springs*

Tues Sept 24

Tucson, AZ

Tucson Music Hall*

Fri Sept 27

Reno, NV

Grand Sierra Casino*

Sat Sept 28

Napa, CA

Silverado Resort and Spa*





