Rob Thomas Extends North American 'Chip Tooth Tour'
Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has announced the second leg of his North American Chip Tooth Tour, supporting his fourth solo album Chip Tooth Smile (available now via Emblem/Atlantic Records). The 18 new dates will kick off August 16th in Port Chester, NY for a second night at Capitol Theatre and continue through end of September, featuring special guest Max Frost (select shows only). The tour's first leg is set to kick off May 28th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center for the Arts and will continue through early August.
Debuting at #3 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, Chip Tooth Smile has been met with an outpouring of critical acclaim since release last month. "Rob Thomas is an expert at his craft" raved Variety, while Forbes echoed "'Chip Tooth Smile' is vintage Thomas - smart songwriting, excellent pop/rock craftsmanship, eclectic and at times moving, at times, fun, and always solid." The 12-track collection features production from Butch Walker (Panic! At The Disco, P!nk) and Benny Blanco (Ed Sheeran), perfectly complimenting Thomas' long-acclaimed songwriting talent.
Chip Tooth Smile was heralded by lead single "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which is continuing to see success at Hot AC radio, charting in the top 15 following recent performances on ABC's Good Morning America (WATCH) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WATCH). Rolling Stone described the song as "thunderous, life-affirming"and "an impassioned vocal performance," while Billboard declared it to be "one of the boldest singles released so far this year." The album also includes standout tracks "Timeless," inspired by classic songs of the 80s, and "I Love It," which is currently being used nationwide for the 2019 NBA Playoffs (WATCH).
Fan club pre-sale access for the second leg of the Chip Tooth Tour will begin this Tuesday, May 14th at 10 AM (local), with public on-sale beginning Friday, May 17th at 10 AM (local). Each ticket purchased online for the North American tour comes with a digital download of the new album. For further details and ticket information, please visit http://www.robthomasmusic.com.
ROB THOMAS
2019 NORTH AMERICAN CHIP TOOTH TOUR
LEG ONE - WITH SPECIAL GUEST ABBY ANDERSON
TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW
Tues May 28
Red Bank, NJ
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Thurs May 30
Battle Creek, MI
Firekeeper's Casino
Fri May 31
Northfield, OH
Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
Sat Jun 01
Rochester Hills, MI
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Mon Jun 03
Cincinnati, OH
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Tue Jun 04
Indianapolis, IN
Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Fri Jun 07
Madison, WI
Breese Stevens Field
Sat Jun 08
Prior Lake, MN
Mystic Lake
Mon Jun 10
Denver, CO
Levitt Pavilion Denver
Tue Jun 11
Salt Lake City, UT
The Depot
Thu Jun 13
Woodinville, WA
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Fri Jun 14
Portland, OR
Theater of the Clouds
Sun Jun 16
Saratoga, CA
Mountain Winery
Tue Jun 18
Los Angeles, CA
Greek Theatre
Thu Jun 20
San Diego, CA
Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
Fri Jun 21
Las Vegas, NV
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Sun Jun 23
Phoenix, AZ
Comerica Theatre
Tue Jun 25
Austin, TX
ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Wed Jun 26
Irving, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Jun 28
Sugar Land, TX
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Jun 29
New Orleans, LA
Saenger Theater
Sun Jun 30
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tue Jul 02
Boca Raton, FL
Mizner Park Amphitheater
Wed Jul 03
Orlando, FL
Hard Rock Live Orlando
Fri Jul 05
St Petersburg, FL
The Mahaffey Theater
Sat Jul 06
Jacksonville, FL
Daily's Place
Mon Jul 08
Atlanta, GA
State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Tue Jul 09
Nashville, TN
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Thu Jul 11
Raleigh, NC
Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri Jul 12
Washington, DC
The Anthem
Sat Jul 13
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Mon Jul 15
Bethlehem, PA
The Sands Event Center
Wed Jul 17
Englewood, NJ
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 18
Boston, MA
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sat Jul 20
Orillia, ON
Casino Rama Resort
Sun Jul 21
Canandaigua, NY
CMAC Performing Arts Center
Tue Jul 23
Syracuse, NY
Lakeview Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 24
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 25
Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat Jul 27
Atlantic City, NJ
Borgata
Mon Jul 29
New York, NY
Beacon Theatre
Tue Jul 30
New York, NY
Beacon Theatre
Fri Aug 02
Port Chester, NY
The Capitol Theatre
Sat Aug 03
Morristown, NJ
Mayo Performing Arts Center
Sun Aug 04
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
LEG TWO - WITH SPECIAL GUEST MAX FROST
FAN CLUB PRE-SALE: TUES, MAY 14 @ 10 AM (LOCAL)
LOCAL PRE-SALE: THURS, MAY 16 @ 10 AM (LOCAL)
PUBLIC ON-SALE: FRI, MAY 17 @ 10 AM (LOCAL)
Fri Aug 16
Port Chester, NY
Capitol Theatre
Sun Aug 18
Burlington, VT
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Tues Aug 20
Montreal, QC
MTELUS
Wed Aug 21
Portland, ME
State Theatre
Fri Aug 23
Ottawa, ON
Canadian Tire Centre
Sat Aug 24
St Catharines, ON
Meridian Centre
Sun Aug 25
London, ON
Budweiser Gardens
Fri Aug 30
Tulsa, OK
Brady Theater
Sat Aug 31
Kansas City, MO
Uptown Theater
Sun Sept 1
St Louis, MO
Stifel Theatre
Wed Sept 4
Louisville, KY
Louisville Palace
Thurs Sept 5
Youngstown, OH
Foundation Amphitheatre
Fri Sept 13
Albuquerque, NM
Route 66 Casino*
Fri Sept 20
Riverside, CA
Fox Performing Arts Center*
Sat Sept 21
Indio, CA
Fantasy Springs*
Tues Sept 24
Tucson, AZ
Tucson Music Hall*
Fri Sept 27
Reno, NV
Grand Sierra Casino*
Sat Sept 28
Napa, CA
Silverado Resort and Spa*