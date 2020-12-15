Rob Thomas & Abby Anderson Cover 'I Believe in Santa Claus'

Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has teamed up with country singer-songwriter Abby Anderson for a rendition of the Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers holiday classic "I Believe In Santa Claus" - available now via Emblem/Atlantic Records. The track's lyrics, penned by Parton for her and Rogers' 1984 collaborative album Once Upon a Christmas, prove an especially timely call for harmony and hope this holiday season.

"Kenny And Dolly's Christmas album has always been a favorite of mine every year. When it came on this year I immediately thought of Abby because she has a quality about her and her voice that reminds me of Dolly. What amazes me is the way she interpreted the song and made it sad and hopeful at the same time. It felt like it was tailor made for the time we are in and really highlighted how great the lyrics are in what always sounded like a silly, fun song" - ROB THOMAS

"Rob texted me Thanksgiving day and told me we should do this song together. I've always loved this song, and I'm honored to have covered it with someone as incredibly talented as Rob Thomas." - ABBY ANDERSON

Amidst a challenging year for live music, Thomas became one of the first artists to perform what he coined as #SocialDistanceSessions while quarantined at home. He has also continued to perform virtually for a variety of galas and events in support of charities such as Sidewalk Angels Foundation - an organization founded by Thomas and wife Marisol Thomas in 2003, dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the country that help fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice. He is set to end the year with a performance for the Sidewalk Angels x No Cap benefit show on December 23rd. For more information, please visit swa.nocapshows.com and sidewalkangelsfoundation.org .

Rob Thomas is one of the most distinctive artists of this or any other era - a gifted vocalist, spellbinding performer, and acclaimed songwriter known worldwide as lead singer and primary composer with Matchbox Twenty as well as for his multi-platinum certified solo work and chart-topping collaborations with other artists. Among his countless hits are solo classics like "Lonely No More," "This Is How A Heart Breaks," and "Streetcorner Symphony," Matchbox Twenty favorites including "Push," "3AM," "If You're Gone," and "Bent," and of course "Smooth," his 3x RIAA platinum certified and 3x GRAMMY Award winning worldwide hit collaboration with Santana which celebrated it's 20th anniversary last year. The first artist to be honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" and recipient of numerous BMI and ASCAP Awards, Thomas has contributed to sales of more than 80 million records.

A charismatic, engaging, and indefatigable live performer, Thomas has spent much of the past two decades on the road, fronting massive world treks with Matchbox Twenty and on his own as well as a series of intimate acoustic tours. The band is set to reunite for their rescheduled Matchbox Twenty 2021 summer tour in July, marking their first outing since 2017's "A Brief History of Everything" tour which marked the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album.

Artist/songwriter Abby Anderson has earned more than 80 million streams and has had the privilege to open for some of the Country's brightest stars including Bobby Bones, Billy Currington, Devin Dawson, Russell Dickerson, Brett Eldredge, Walker Hayes, Chase Rice, and more. She also served as direct support this summer on Rob Thomas' 44+ date Chip Tooth Smile Tour. Anderson has only scratched the surface in country music yet has already garnered several notable accolades and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. She was named one of The Bobby Bones Show's 'Class of 2019,' a member of CMT's "Next Women of Country", and MusicRow's 'Next Big Thing for 2019." Throughout 2020, Anderson has been treating fans to new music beginning in February with the release of "I'll Still Love You," co-written by Anderson and Jordon Minton, and produced by GRAMMY award winner Josh Kerr. In August, she released "We Go Together Like" written by Anderson, Josh Kerr, Jordon Minton and produced by Josh Kerr. Ending the year "Don't Matter Now" written by Anderson, Melissa Peirce, Ben West and produced by West was released in November. All her music is digitally available on all streaming platforms. Anderson was born to be on stage. The singer/songwriter has a smile that can light up any room, a personality as big as Texas, the state she hails from, and a voice that can captivate any audience.

Listen here: