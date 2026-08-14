River Shook Adds West Coast Tour Dates Starting November 3 in Denver

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River Shook has added West Coast dates to an already extensive Fall headline tour supporting the solo debut album RIVER SHOOK. The tour is set to kick off September 17 in Nashville with an official AmericanaFest showcase at The Basement, and the newly announced West Coast leg is scheduled to begin November 3 in Denver, CO.

In the spring of 2025, River Shook was getting through the remaining Sarah Shook & the Disarmers' tours. The beloved country rock band's decade-long run was set to come to a close that summer, but Shook was mentally miles ahead already, dreaming up a new future as a solo artist. Despite a powerful armory of brand new songs, Shook's demos yielded no bites from labels. Frustrated with the slow-turning gears of the music industry, Shook pitched an unconventional idea to their lead guitarist and partner, Blake Tallent - they would make the entire record themselves on a shoe-string budget, and sort out a label deal down the line.

The Disarmers played their final show at the end of June 2025. On the first day of July, Shook and Tallent dug deep into their small home studio, and got to work. The songs felt light years ahead of Shook's past writing. 'I've talked a lot about evolving as an artist, about personal growth as a tool to avoid stagnation or hitting a plateau,' explains Shook. 'The finality of the Disarmers disbanding felt like a weight had been lifted, like I was seeing my life with perfect vision for the first time. Evolution wasn't enough for what I wanted to achieve with this record, I had to die. I had to completely kill my old self, and all inhibiting beliefs about myself, my potential as an artist, and my limits as a creator.'

River Shook 2026 Tour Dates

Aug 18 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

Aug 19 - Elkton, MD - Elkton Music Hall

Aug 20 - Lowell, MA - Taffeta Music Hall

Aug 21 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

Aug 22 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church

Aug 23 - Providence, RI - The Met

Aug 25 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

Aug 26 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

Aug 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

Aug 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

Aug 29 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview

Sept 17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (AmericanaFest)

Sept 19 - Glasgow, KY - The Grove

Sept 22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

Sept 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

Sept 24 - New York, NY - Bleecker Ball

Sept 25 - Rochester, NY - Abilene Bar & Lounge

Sept 26 - Troy, NY - Hangar on Hudson

Sept 27 - York, PA - Kable House

Oct 9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

Nov 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Nov 6 - Boise, ID - The Shrine Social Club

Nov 7 - Baker City, OR - Churchill School Arts Center

Nov 9 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

Nov 10 - Portland, OR - The Get Down

Nov 12 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint

Nov 13 - Davis, CA - Odd Fellows Lodge

Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Nov 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Dustland

Nov 17 - Durango, CO - Animas City Theatre

Nov 19 - Austin, TX - 04 Center

Nov 20 - Houston, TX - Continental Club Big Top Lounge

Nov 21 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

The tour follows the 2025 breakup of Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, the country rock band Shook fronted for a decade before setting out to record RIVER SHOOK independently with lead guitarist and partner Blake Tallent. Additional confirmed dates run through late September, including stops in Washington, DC, Toronto, ON, Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY, ahead of the West Coast announcement.

Photo Credit: Jillian Clark



Photo Credit: Jillian Clark

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