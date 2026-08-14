River Shook Adds West Coast Tour Dates Starting November 3 in Denver
The solo debut album follows Shook's decade fronting Sarah Shook & the Disarmers.
River Shook has added West Coast dates to an already extensive Fall headline tour supporting the solo debut album RIVER SHOOK. The tour is set to kick off September 17 in Nashville with an official AmericanaFest showcase at The Basement, and the newly announced West Coast leg is scheduled to begin November 3 in Denver, CO.
In the spring of 2025, River Shook was getting through the remaining Sarah Shook & the Disarmers' tours. The beloved country rock band's decade-long run was set to come to a close that summer, but Shook was mentally miles ahead already, dreaming up a new future as a solo artist. Despite a powerful armory of brand new songs, Shook's demos yielded no bites from labels. Frustrated with the slow-turning gears of the music industry, Shook pitched an unconventional idea to their lead guitarist and partner, Blake Tallent - they would make the entire record themselves on a shoe-string budget, and sort out a label deal down the line.
The Disarmers played their final show at the end of June 2025. On the first day of July, Shook and Tallent dug deep into their small home studio, and got to work. The songs felt light years ahead of Shook's past writing. 'I've talked a lot about evolving as an artist, about personal growth as a tool to avoid stagnation or hitting a plateau,' explains Shook. 'The finality of the Disarmers disbanding felt like a weight had been lifted, like I was seeing my life with perfect vision for the first time. Evolution wasn't enough for what I wanted to achieve with this record, I had to die. I had to completely kill my old self, and all inhibiting beliefs about myself, my potential as an artist, and my limits as a creator.'
River Shook 2026 Tour Dates
Aug 18 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
Aug 19 - Elkton, MD - Elkton Music Hall
Aug 20 - Lowell, MA - Taffeta Music Hall
Aug 21 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music
Aug 22 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church
Aug 23 - Providence, RI - The Met
Aug 25 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
Aug 26 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
Aug 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
Aug 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
Aug 29 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview
Sept 17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (AmericanaFest)
Sept 19 - Glasgow, KY - The Grove
Sept 22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern
Sept 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
Sept 24 - New York, NY - Bleecker Ball
Sept 25 - Rochester, NY - Abilene Bar & Lounge
Sept 26 - Troy, NY - Hangar on Hudson
Sept 27 - York, PA - Kable House
Oct 9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
Nov 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
Nov 6 - Boise, ID - The Shrine Social Club
Nov 7 - Baker City, OR - Churchill School Arts Center
Nov 9 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
Nov 10 - Portland, OR - The Get Down
Nov 12 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint
Nov 13 - Davis, CA - Odd Fellows Lodge
Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Nov 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Dustland
Nov 17 - Durango, CO - Animas City Theatre
Nov 19 - Austin, TX - 04 Center
Nov 20 - Houston, TX - Continental Club Big Top Lounge
Nov 21 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia
The tour follows the 2025 breakup of Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, the country rock band Shook fronted for a decade before setting out to record RIVER SHOOK independently with lead guitarist and partner Blake Tallent. Additional confirmed dates run through late September, including stops in Washington, DC, Toronto, ON, Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY, ahead of the West Coast announcement.
Photo Credit: Jillian Clark
Photo Credit: Jillian Clark