Ritt Momney Releases Sophomore Album 'Sunny Boy'

Ritt Momney has released his second album Sunny Boy via Disruptor/Columbia/RCA. Splashing together lush piano, ethereal synths and evocative vocals, the 11-track LP was co-written by Ritt Momney who produced 10 of the songs, with additional production by Shane T, Dayglow, Palehound, and Jim-E Stack.

In speaking about Sunny Boy, Ritt Momney says: "I hope this inspires you to learn from your younger self. Life isn't necessarily about picking up new things; it's more about dropping some of the things you've learned as an adult. By doing so, you can be happy without any condition, stress, or pressure. You don't need to learn as much as you need to remember."

To celebrate the release, Ritt Momney has shared the official video for album track "HEADSTART." The visual was directed & edited by Michael Rees (Cage The Elephant, Billie Eillish, Drake) and follows Ritt as he releases a love gone wrong.

Ritt Momney will embark on a North American headline tour this spring in support of Sunny Boy. The 25-date run kicks off February 25 in Ritt Momney's hometown of Salt Lake City and includes stops in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping in Denver on April 9.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

10/24 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees

11/20 Mexico City, Mexico Festival Corona Capital

02/25 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court (SOLD-OUT)

02/26 Salt Lake City, UT Complex

03/02 Seattle, WA Croc 'Second Stage'

03/03 Seattle, WA Croc 'Second Stage'

03/04 Vancouver, BC Fox

03/05 Portland, OR Holocene

03/08 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop

03/10 Los Angeles, CA Roxy

03/11 San Diego, CA HOB Voodoo Room

03/12 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

03/17 Houston, TX White Oak (Upstairs)

03/18 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

03/19 Dallas, TX The Loft

03/23 Washington DC Songbyrd

03/24 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

03/25 New York, NY Elsewhere: Zone One

03/26 New York, NY Elsewhere: Zone One

03/29 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

03/31 Cleveland, OH Cambridge Room

04/01 Chicago, IL Schubas

04/02 Chicago, IL Schubas

04/03 Madison, WI High Noon

04/05 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

04/08 Denver, CO Globe Hall

04/09 Denver, CO Globe Hall

Watch the new music video for HEADSTART here: