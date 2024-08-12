Rising South African Artist Moonchild Sanelly Releases New Single 'Big Booty'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising South African artist Moonchild Sanelly, who has collaborated with artists including Beyonce, Gorillaz, Steve Aoki and more, has released a brand new track titled “Big Booty,” another glorious summer banger from the ghetto-funk superstar.

“Big Booty” is a liberating, tongue-in-cheek, celebratory anthem featuring Moonchild’s standout signature sound and lyrics sung in both English and Xhosa. Produced by Johan Hugo, it is the second single to be released from Moonchild’s forthcoming new studio album, details of which will be announced later this year. Watch this space.

Moonchild tells us – “Big Booty is a tongue-in-cheek romantic love letter to... my big ass! She's always been with me, after all. I own my body and I love it, and I hope this song helps everyone else love theirs too. My love and appreciation for my body comes from a sense of ownership - this beautiful body is MINE, and I celebrate owning it. It isn’t easy to love your own body, especially as a woman… people tease you for the things that are unique, and uniqueness becomes part of your magic. My booty and twerking are part of my energy, my magic - so however you’re shaped, however you walk, whatever your size - don’t be ashamed, own it! Your body is part of your magic. It’s not the size of the booty, it’s the size of the attitude!

She added - The hook came from when I was laughing in my head at the fact the things people teased me about when I was young, they’re now paying to get… everyone wants a big ass and I had this thought - "If I had a big booty I’d f*ck up the world… Oh wait - I do, and I already am!”

“Big Booty” is the latest in a run of brand new song releases from Moonchild, most recently “Sweet & Savage” which premiered with an exclusive show for COLORSxSTUDIOS. Moonchild kicked off her joyous return with first single and “audacious anthem” [CLASH] “Scrambled Eggs,” followed by “Big Man,” a collaboration with the acclaimed artist Self Esteem which was hailed a Song of the Summer 2024 by The Guardian, a track which saw the “alt-pop future superstars” team up for “a big, buoyant, ball-buster…”; as well as Mad (ft. Moonchild Sanelly) which saw her join creative forces with Steve Aoki.

UK & European tour dates below:

8/16/24 - Green Man Festival, UK

8/17/24 - Support to Maskinen, Stockholm, SWE

8/24/24 - Shambala, UK

8/31/24 - Kalorama, PORTUGAL

9/15/24 - Jazz Cafe Festival, UK

10/31/24 - Tou Scene, Stavanger, NORWAY

11/01/24 - Molde Mundo, Molde, NORWAY

11/02/24 - Oslo World, Oslo, NORWAY

11/04/24 - Quasimodo, Berlin, GERMANY

11/05/24 - DE VK, Brussels, BELGIUM

11/06/24 - Le Hasard, Paris, FRANCE

11/07/24 - Op Locatie, Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

11/11/24 - Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK

11/12/24 - Rough Trade, Bristol, UK

11/13/24 - Colours, London, UK

Photo Credit - Grace Pickering

