Rising New Zealand Artist Will Swinton Releases New Single 'Daydream'

"Daydream" is the first new music from Swinton since releasing his debut EP Better Days in October.

Dec. 15, 2023

Auckland singer-songwriter Will Swinton releases the introspective new single “Daydream.” Listen HERE via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Multi-layered and atmospheric, the track manages to be angsty yet addictive while showcasing Swinton's wise-beyond-his-years lyricism. It arrives on the heels of the 22-year-old's genre-defying EP, Better Days

“In a daydream, am I stuck on your mind? Gotta day drink, just to keep you off of mine,” Swinton sings over chugging, palm-muted guitar. At the chorus, he adds, “‘Cause it's two-thirty baby, how'd I waste this night on you? Got me drinking just to wake up with the light on. Truth hurts lately and I hate it that my mind's on you.” Meditative and understated, this slow-building anthem packs an emotional punch.

Will Swinton explains the source of inspiration behind the song. “‘Daydream‘ came from a dream that I had. In the dream I was in a studio session with FINNEAS, and he played me music,” said Will Swinton. “He plays it and it was the melody to ‘Daydream.' I don't remember the words exactly, but I made a voice memo of it as soon as I woke up.”

"Daydream" is the first new music from Swinton since releasing his debut EP Better Days in October. The EP capped a flurry of momentum for the fresh face, who Rolling Stone is already celebrating. Not long ago, Swinton flew to Los Angeles to chase a dream and he wound up sticking around. In 2022, his independent single “All For You” cracked the Top 10 of the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, while “Better Days,” “Wasted You” and “Leave In The Morning” landed in the Top 15. 

So far, he has tallied north of 100 million views on TikTok. Beyond collaborating with the likes of Claire Rosinkranz and finding a fan in MGK, Swinton has performed everywhere from SXSW in Austin, TX to The Great Escape in Brighton, UK, Primavera in Barcelona, Spain, sold-out hometown show in New Zealand and recently supported Dermot Kennedy on the New Zealand leg of his tour. Now, with “Daydream” the rising star forges ahead, pushing himself to craft anthems that hit you in the feels — and linger there long after the song stops.

Photo Credit: Joseph Morrison 



