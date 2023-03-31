Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rising Country Star Josh Ross Releases New Track 'Red Flags'

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Breakout country hitmaker Josh Ross shares his latest track, "Red Flags."

The song taps into an emotional battle of wanting to stay with someone but knowing that leaving may be the best option for both.

"What if I'm bad for you? What if you're worse for me? How many times do we have to go back and forth for one of us to see... What if we're both Red Flags?" The singer/songwriter's honest approach, introspective storylines, and acoustic progressions combine on the latest addition to his bustling repertoire of original music.

To celebrate the track's release, Josh Ross performed for a wall-to-wall crowd last night at Ole Red in downtown Nashville. Near the end of his performance, his upcoming tour mate Lee Brice appeared via FaceTime to share the news with Josh that he would be making his Grand Ole Opry debut later this year.

"Red Flags" arrives following the recent news of Josh Ross, Universal Music Canada, and The Core Entertainment teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville. Read the official press release here. Backed by this joint team of innovative industry leaders with deep roots in Canada, Nashville, and beyond, Josh Ross continues to anchor himself as one of this generation's most promising Country artists.

His second taste of new music in 2023, "Red Flags," brings forward great anticipation for what's next for Josh Ross. In addition to building out a team on both sides of the border, within the first few months of the new year, his latest breakout track, "Trouble," received the #1 spot on Spotify's New Boots Playlist and was featured in Fox's hit TV series "Welcome To Flatch." He was announced as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023, garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with his song "On A Different Night," and notched more than 64 million global streams and counting.

With a foundation built on live and personal performances, Josh Ross has won hearts on North and South of the border with his appearance at the 109th Grey Cup on the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime alongside Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard and with Bailey Zimmerman as the highly-anticipated opener for three sold-out shows in January 2023. T

his year, fans can catch him across North America on the Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour in April, Chase Rice's Way Down Yonder Tour in May and joining Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on the extensive Get Rollin' Tour kicking off in June 2023. See below for full tour dates.

Already an established hitmaker in his home country with back-to-back Top 5 singles on Canadian country radio and now turning heads in Nashville and beyond, Josh Ross molds his firsthand experiences into engaging, hit-making storylines while impacting an international music stage.

Listen to the new single here:

Josh Ross 2023 Tour Dates

Apr 11 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Abbotsford, BC

Apr 12 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Kelowna, BC

Apr 14 - Country Thunder Festival @ Arizona

Apr 15 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Lethbridge, AB

Apr 19 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Regina, SK

Apr 20 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Winnipeg, MB

Apr 25 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Ottawa, ON

Apr 26 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Kingston, ON

Apr 28 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Oshawa, ON

Apr 29 - Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ London, ON

May 18 - Chase Rice Way Down Yonder Tour @ Richmond, VA

May 19 - Chase Rice Way Down Yonder Tour @ Wilkesboro, NC

May 20 - Chase Rice Way Down Yonder Tour @ Morgantown, WV

Jun 12 - Nickelback Tour @ Quebec City

Jun 14 - Nickelback Tour @ Montreal

Jun 16 - Nickelback Tour @ Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 20 - Nickelback Tour @ Winnipeg, MB

Jun 22 - Nickelback Tour @ Saskatoon, SK

Jun 24 - Nickelback Tour @ Edmonton, AB

Jun 25 - Nickelback Tour @ Calgary, AB

Jun 28 - Nickelback Tour @ Vancouver, BC

Jun 30 - Nickelback Tour @ Auburn, WA (Seattle)

Jul 1- Nickelback Tour @ Ridgefield, WA (Portland)

Jul 6 - Nickelback Tour @ Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 8 - Nickelback Tour @ Wheatland, CA

Jul 9 - Nickelback Tour @ Mountain View, CA

Jul 12 - Nickelback Tour @ Phoenix, AZ

Jul 14 - Nickelback Tour @ Los Angeles, CA

Jul 15 - Nickelback Tour @ Las Vegas, NV

Jul 18 - Nickelback Tour @ Denver, CO

Jul 22 - Nickelback Tour @ Rogers, AR

Jul 23 - Nickelback Tour @ The Woodlands, TX (Houston)

Jul 29 - Nickelback Tour @ Tampa, FL

Jul 30 - Nickelback Tour @ Alpharetta, GA

Aug 1 - Nickelback Tour @ Nashville, TN

Aug 3 - Nickelback Tour @ Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 5 - Nickelback Tour @ Milwaukee, WI

Aug 7 - Nickelback Tour @ St. Paul, MN

Aug 9 - Nickelback Tour @ Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 10 - Boots & Hearts Music Festival @ Oro-Medonte

Aug 13 - Nickelback Tour @ Clarkson, MI

Aug 16 - Nickelback Tour @ Darien Lake, NY

Aug 18 - Nickelback Tour @ Tinley Park, IL

Aug 19 - Nickelback Tour @ Noblesville, IN

Aug 22 - Nickelback Tour @Mansfield, MA

Aug 24 - Nickelback Tour @ Bangor, ME

Aug 26 - Nickelback Tour @ Bristow, VA

Aug 27 - Nickelback Tour @ Hershey, PA

Aug 30 - Nickelback Tour @ Belmont Park, NY

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato



