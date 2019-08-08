Riot Fest Announces 2019 Late Night After Shows

In celebration of its 15th birthday, Riot Fest has already announced an incredible festival lineup with limited $49.98 single-day tickets, featuring the likes of Blink-182, Slayer's final Chicago performance, and the rare opportunity to see the recently reunited Bikini Kill. Today they up the ante with a mind-boggling assortment of after shows across Chicago. Tickets for all of the 2019 Late Night shows will go on sale Friday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Everyone's favorite superheroes The Aquabats will kick things off with an early show at

Metro Thursday evening before the fest. Friday late night shows include Lucero at

Cobra Lounge, PVRIS at Bottom Lounge and Dashboard Confessional at Reggie's

Rock Club-as well as the Emo Night Brooklyn DJ party at Metro.

Saturday night, Descendents are rocking Bottom Lounge; Hot Snakes hit the stage at

Cobra Lounge; Taking Back Sunday (performing Where You Want to Be) and The Get

Up Kids team up at Concord Music Hall; Against Me! will take over the Metro

(performing both As The Eternal Cowboy and New Wave front-to-back) and Cock

Sparrer will perform at Reggie's. Sunday night, Avail will headline the Bottom Lounge,

and Teenage Bottlerocket will headline Cobra Lounge.

ON-SALE: Friday, August 9th @ 10:00 a.m. CDT

Ticket link: https://riotfest.org/2019/08/2019-late-night/

Festival lineup: https://riotfest.org/lineup

Festival Art: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/aidhs3yo6z5g2ok/AAAx52rAhtCCO1cGexHrIF_wa?dl=0

Riot Fest Tickets:https://riotfest.org/chicago/tickets/

Like a lot of good music, Riot Fest began in a basement, when a rabid fan wanted to

connect his favorite bands with like-minded music lovers in Chicago. Fifteen years and

1,500+ bands later, Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park with a stacked array of bands to

score the festivities-featuring many friends of Riot Fest returning to pay tribute to the

festival and its loyal fans, alongside iconic and emerging artists who reflect the broad

musical tastes the festival is known for. Daily lineups have been unveiled, and both

single day and 2-day tickets are on sale now.

THURSDAY

The Aquabats

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

MC Lars

Metro

Doors: 6 PM

All Ages

FRIDAY

PVRIS

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Emo Night Brooklyn

Metro

Doors: 10:30 PM

18+

Dashboard Confessional

Reggie's Rock Club

Doors: 10 PM

17+

SATURDAY

Descendents

No Parents

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Hot Snakes

Des Demonas

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Taking Back Sunday (Where You Want To Be + Greatest Hits)

The Get Up Kids

Concord Music Hall

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Against Me! (New Wave & As The Eternal Cowboy)

Pink Fly

Metro

Doors: 10:30 PM

18+

Cock Sparrer

Special Guests

Reggie's Rock Club

Doors: 10 PM

17+

SUNDAY

Avail

Special Guests

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Fat Wreck Tour Featuring:

Teenage Bottlerocket

Special Guests

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

BLINK-182 | THE FLAMING LIPS | JAWBREAKER I RANCID | VIOLENT FEMMES | DESCENDENTS | DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL I PENNYWISE |cSPARRER | NECK DEEP | HOT SNAKES | LUCERO | SENSES FAIL I GLASSJAW | THE GET UP KIDS | HOT WATER MUSIC | ANTI-FLAG | H20 | HOT MULLIGAN I I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME | CAROLINE ROSE | MAT KEREKES | ANGEL DU$T I THE GARDEN | PKEW PKEW PKEW | PINK FLY | NO PARENTS | THIN LIPS | YOURS TRULY | CAN'T SWIM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

SLAYER (FINAL CHICAGO & MILWAUKEE SHOW) | RISE AGAINST | BLOC PARTY

DIE ANTWOORD | MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA | THE STORY SO FAR | AVAIL I THE STRUTS | PVRIS | ANTHRAX | TESTAMENT | ANDREW W.K. | GWAR | TURNOVER I SENSES FAIL | THE SELECTER | THE DAMNED THINGS | GRANDSON | TURNSTILE I SURFER BLOOD | CURSIVE | THE HU | PROF | CHERRY GLAZERR | MASKED INTRUDER | DRAKULAS I MICROWAVE | LANDO CHILL | CLEOPATRICK | ELDER BROTHER | MONARCHY OVER MONDAY

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

BIKINI KILL | THE RACONTEURS | WEEN

PATTI SMITH AND HER BAND | TAKING BACK SUNDAY | THE B-52S | AGAINST ME!

THE STARTING LINE | STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO | BOB MOULD | AMERICAN FOOTBALL

VILLAGE PEOPLE | RIDE | GUIDED BY VOICES | LESS THAN JAKE | NICK LOWE WITH LOS STRAITJACKETS I FRANK IERO AND THE FUTURE VIOLENTS | SAVE FERRIS | THE ERGS! | WHITE REAPER | TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET I DAVE HAUSE AND THE MERMAID| THIS WILD LIFE | DEAD SWORDS | THE BEACHES | SINCERE ENGINEER I SKATING POLLY | ULTRA Q | KALI MASI | GANSER | RAMONA





