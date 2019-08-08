Riot Fest Announces 2019 Late Night After Shows
In celebration of its 15th birthday, Riot Fest has already announced an incredible festival lineup with limited $49.98 single-day tickets, featuring the likes of Blink-182, Slayer's final Chicago performance, and the rare opportunity to see the recently reunited Bikini Kill. Today they up the ante with a mind-boggling assortment of after shows across Chicago. Tickets for all of the 2019 Late Night shows will go on sale Friday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. CDT.
Everyone's favorite superheroes The Aquabats will kick things off with an early show at
Metro Thursday evening before the fest. Friday late night shows include Lucero at
Cobra Lounge, PVRIS at Bottom Lounge and Dashboard Confessional at Reggie's
Rock Club-as well as the Emo Night Brooklyn DJ party at Metro.
Saturday night, Descendents are rocking Bottom Lounge; Hot Snakes hit the stage at
Cobra Lounge; Taking Back Sunday (performing Where You Want to Be) and The Get
Up Kids team up at Concord Music Hall; Against Me! will take over the Metro
(performing both As The Eternal Cowboy and New Wave front-to-back) and Cock
Sparrer will perform at Reggie's. Sunday night, Avail will headline the Bottom Lounge,
and Teenage Bottlerocket will headline Cobra Lounge.
ON-SALE: Friday, August 9th @ 10:00 a.m. CDT
Ticket link: https://riotfest.org/2019/08/2019-late-night/
Festival lineup: https://riotfest.org/lineup
Festival Art: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/aidhs3yo6z5g2ok/AAAx52rAhtCCO1cGexHrIF_wa?dl=0
Riot Fest Tickets:https://riotfest.org/chicago/tickets/
Like a lot of good music, Riot Fest began in a basement, when a rabid fan wanted to
connect his favorite bands with like-minded music lovers in Chicago. Fifteen years and
1,500+ bands later, Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park with a stacked array of bands to
score the festivities-featuring many friends of Riot Fest returning to pay tribute to the
festival and its loyal fans, alongside iconic and emerging artists who reflect the broad
musical tastes the festival is known for. Daily lineups have been unveiled, and both
single day and 2-day tickets are on sale now.
THURSDAY
The Aquabats
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
MC Lars
Metro
Doors: 6 PM
All Ages
FRIDAY
PVRIS
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Emo Night Brooklyn
Metro
Doors: 10:30 PM
18+
Dashboard Confessional
Reggie's Rock Club
Doors: 10 PM
17+
SATURDAY
Descendents
No Parents
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Hot Snakes
Des Demonas
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Taking Back Sunday (Where You Want To Be + Greatest Hits)
The Get Up Kids
Concord Music Hall
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Against Me! (New Wave & As The Eternal Cowboy)
Pink Fly
Metro
Doors: 10:30 PM
18+
Cock Sparrer
Special Guests
Reggie's Rock Club
Doors: 10 PM
17+
SUNDAY
Avail
Special Guests
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Fat Wreck Tour Featuring:
Teenage Bottlerocket
Special Guests
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
BLINK-182 | THE FLAMING LIPS | JAWBREAKER I RANCID | VIOLENT FEMMES | DESCENDENTS | DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL I PENNYWISE |cSPARRER | NECK DEEP | HOT SNAKES | LUCERO | SENSES FAIL I GLASSJAW | THE GET UP KIDS | HOT WATER MUSIC | ANTI-FLAG | H20 | HOT MULLIGAN I I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME | CAROLINE ROSE | MAT KEREKES | ANGEL DU$T I THE GARDEN | PKEW PKEW PKEW | PINK FLY | NO PARENTS | THIN LIPS | YOURS TRULY | CAN'T SWIM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
SLAYER (FINAL CHICAGO & MILWAUKEE SHOW) | RISE AGAINST | BLOC PARTY
DIE ANTWOORD | MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA | THE STORY SO FAR | AVAIL I THE STRUTS | PVRIS | ANTHRAX | TESTAMENT | ANDREW W.K. | GWAR | TURNOVER I SENSES FAIL | THE SELECTER | THE DAMNED THINGS | GRANDSON | TURNSTILE I SURFER BLOOD | CURSIVE | THE HU | PROF | CHERRY GLAZERR | MASKED INTRUDER | DRAKULAS I MICROWAVE | LANDO CHILL | CLEOPATRICK | ELDER BROTHER | MONARCHY OVER MONDAY
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
BIKINI KILL | THE RACONTEURS | WEEN
PATTI SMITH AND HER BAND | TAKING BACK SUNDAY | THE B-52S | AGAINST ME!
THE STARTING LINE | STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO | BOB MOULD | AMERICAN FOOTBALL
VILLAGE PEOPLE | RIDE | GUIDED BY VOICES | LESS THAN JAKE | NICK LOWE WITH LOS STRAITJACKETS I FRANK IERO AND THE FUTURE VIOLENTS | SAVE FERRIS | THE ERGS! | WHITE REAPER | TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET I DAVE HAUSE AND THE MERMAID| THIS WILD LIFE | DEAD SWORDS | THE BEACHES | SINCERE ENGINEER I SKATING POLLY | ULTRA Q | KALI MASI | GANSER | RAMONA