Riley Moore Returns With New Single 'Mansion'

Riley Moore is a songwriter’s songwriter.

Compared to the likes of Bob Dylan and Tom Waits, Riley Moore is a songwriter's songwriter. Today, he returns from a two-year recording hiatus with "Mansion", premiering exclusively via Variance Magazine, who called it "Mesmerizing... the perfect way to warm up on a cold morning or escape a deluge of terrible headlines." Produced by Cheyenne Meaders (The Secret Sisters, Sam Outlaw, Sarah Darling), the track features fellow Nashville artist Molly Parden and was inspired by a girl Moore met on tour.

"I have a good memory. I remember lots of faces and conversations and details, but there are certain moments that I remember so well I feel I have dipped my face into magical pools of mental teleportation and am living and breathing the moment all over again. The night I met the girl I wrote 'Mansion' about is like that," Moore recalls. "From the moment that I met her I became more and more enthralled, drifting further and further down the avenue of enchantment-a street with no turns and no outlet." Available everywhere this Friday, fans can pre-save "Mansion" on Spotify here.

"Mansion" is the first single from the upcoming EP Sweet Boy, set for release on March 12, 2021, Moore's 30th birthday. The album is a cohesive collection of four poignant songs that explore his interpersonal relationships-with others, with himself, and with God. On Sweet Boy, Moore opens his heart and inner thoughts, revealing his natural songwriting ability in hopes of connecting deeply with each listener. "I wanted the rawness of the emotions and moments I put in the songs-about real people, real sadness and frightening love I have felt-to be represented by more raw, loose, stripped, messy and occasionally empty musical moments," Moore says, "Hopefully someone may feel they are there in the room with me looking these songs in the eyes."

Propelled by music at an early age, Riley Moore was raised in Nashville but has lived in Sydney, Australia, Madrid, Spain, and Birmingham, Alabama. In 2015, Moore teamed up with four fellow musicians for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a 1,600 mile musical journey across 14 states-on foot. Collectively known as "The Walking Guys", the group traveled from Portland, Maine to Nashville on a vehicle-less tour, meeting fans and playing shows all while walking 15-20 miles a day. In 2018, he released his debut album Vagrant, which received critical acclaim from a multitude of outlets including Billboard, Wide Open Country, Atwood Magazine, and Folk Radio UK. He's played festivals and venues across the country, including Philadelphia Folk Fest, Providence Fringe, New York City's Rockwood Music Hall, and Music City Roots; he has shared the stage with everyone from Charlie Parr to Shakey Graves. His upcoming EP Sweet Boy is set for release on March 12, 2021.

Check out the premiere of "Mansion" here.

View More Music Stories Related Articles