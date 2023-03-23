Righteous Dude dba James Reflects On NYC Living On New Track '45'

Formerly the frontman of indie-rock band Bay Faction, dba James is no stranger to the music scene. Upon emerging from his COVID bunker last year, dba James released his solo debut EP Check "Yes" To Connect, which received loving support from the lo-fi hipsters. With a knack for extracting disarmingly visual imagery, dba James continues to bring the perversely unremarkable to glamorous life.

Today, dba James has released a new lo-fi banger "45."

"45" finds dba reflecting on his conflicting feelings of being an introvert while living amongst millions. dba continues to tackle day-to-day living with a quirky sense of irony but now with a production that lets the listener know that he has emerged from the "COVID bunker."

Of the track, dba James stated, "I wrote 45 in the fall of '22 - it was so cold in New York... It was great weather for an isolationist like me and for getting high. I was contemplating living among millions in such close quarters and yet feeling utterly alone. NY is a city that demands that you assert yourself and yet sometimes you just don't want to..."

As he gracefully confesses on the song, "I know the world don't care, never said I'm gonna wait for it / one foot, one square on the board every step I pay for."

To celebrate the release, dba James will headline a sold-out show tonight at New York's Heaven Can Wait. Tonight's show also serves as the first of three fêtes James is hosting as we emerge from the winter hibernation era. Life moves pretty fast so get your tickets now for the future "dba day off" happenings - April 20 and May 18 - don't miss it!

"The question isn't 'what are we going to do,' the question is 'what aren't we going to do?'"

Listen to the new single here: