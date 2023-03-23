Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Righteous Dude dba James Reflects On NYC Living On New Track '45'

Righteous Dude dba James Reflects On NYC Living On New Track '45'

Formerly the frontman of indie-rock band Bay Faction, dba James is no stranger to the music scene.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Formerly the frontman of indie-rock band Bay Faction, dba James is no stranger to the music scene. Upon emerging from his COVID bunker last year, dba James released his solo debut EP Check "Yes" To Connect, which received loving support from the lo-fi hipsters. With a knack for extracting disarmingly visual imagery, dba James continues to bring the perversely unremarkable to glamorous life.

Today, dba James has released a new lo-fi banger "45."

"45" finds dba reflecting on his conflicting feelings of being an introvert while living amongst millions. dba continues to tackle day-to-day living with a quirky sense of irony but now with a production that lets the listener know that he has emerged from the "COVID bunker."

Of the track, dba James stated, "I wrote 45 in the fall of '22 - it was so cold in New York... It was great weather for an isolationist like me and for getting high. I was contemplating living among millions in such close quarters and yet feeling utterly alone. NY is a city that demands that you assert yourself and yet sometimes you just don't want to..."

As he gracefully confesses on the song, "I know the world don't care, never said I'm gonna wait for it / one foot, one square on the board every step I pay for."

To celebrate the release, dba James will headline a sold-out show tonight at New York's Heaven Can Wait. Tonight's show also serves as the first of three fêtes James is hosting as we emerge from the winter hibernation era. Life moves pretty fast so get your tickets now for the future "dba day off" happenings - April 20 and May 18 - don't miss it!

"The question isn't 'what are we going to do,' the question is 'what aren't we going to do?'"

Listen to the new single here:



Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour Photo
Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available now. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency Photo
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency
Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, his recent project The Lost Files – Exhibit A is Craig’s first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka Photo
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka
The announcement lands alongside an exclusive new track - ‘Hands’ - one of two new Elkka tracks found on the record. Elkka will be celebrating the release of her DJ-Kicks with a run of headline live shows during the first week of May, including a performance at London’s Colour Factory – tickets are available now with full tour dates listed below.
Ice Spice Added to Goverrnors Ball 2023 Lineup Photo
Ice Spice Added to Goverrnors Ball 2023 Lineup
Governors Ball 2023 is set to take place in its new home among the trees in historic Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th. The twelfth edition of the festival features a lineup of 60+ performing artists including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and ODESZA.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in AprilRAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in April
March 23, 2023

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy 'That's So Raven' (2003-2007), 'Raven's Home' follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future. Watch the new season trailer video now!
Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer TourJackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour
March 23, 2023

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available now. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment AgencyCraig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency
March 23, 2023

Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, his recent project The Lost Files – Exhibit A is Craig’s first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.
ANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in MayANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in May
March 23, 2023

HBO Original three-part documentary series ANGEL CITY, directed by Arlene Nelson (“Gutsy” and HBO’s “Naked States”) and executive produced by Academy Award®-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O’Malley will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka
March 23, 2023

The announcement lands alongside an exclusive new track - ‘Hands’ - one of two new Elkka tracks found on the record. Elkka will be celebrating the release of her DJ-Kicks with a run of headline live shows during the first week of May, including a performance at London’s Colour Factory – tickets are available now with full tour dates listed below.
share