Ricky Kej to Tour USA and Canada With Gandhi Tribute

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Ricky Kej is heading to the USA and Canada for a special tour starting October 1st. The tour is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and his enduring message of nonviolence, compassion, and unity. Kej will be joined by artists from around the world, choirs, and orchestras for what is billed as a spectacularly immersive audio-visual experience.

All concerts are intended for the entire family, of all ages.

Tour Dates

October 1st: Vancouver (Surrey, BC) - Bell Performing Arts Centre

October 2nd: Seattle - Meany Center for the Performing Arts

October 4th: Ottawa - The Bronson Music Theatre

October 9th: Toronto - Mississauga Celebration Square - (Free Public concert. Please bring your family and friends. Show starts at 19:30)

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