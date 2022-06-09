Rick Monroe & The Hitmen To Tour With Ted Nugent

Big things are happening for Rick Monroe and The Hitmen as the band excitedly announces they will be joining rock legend Ted Nugent for sixteen dates on his "Detroit Muscle" tour this summer as the Motor City Madman's support act.

The tour kicks off July 15th in Monroe's hometown of Clearwater, Florida, traveling throughout the US including stops in Pennsylvania, New York, Texas, and Nugent's home state of Michigan.

A long-time industry veteran,Monroe has played in 17 countries and every U.S. state. He held the title of Jägermeister Country Brand Ambassador for seven years.That position partnered him with powerhouse acts like Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Lee Bice, Aaron Lewis, Eli Young Band, Pat Green & Randy Houser.

He has also opened for Country Music Legends Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakum, Travis Tritt, The Oakridge Boys, Patty Loveless and more. A proud and active supporter of the Armed Forces, he has entertained for the USO & AFE. He's even performed diplomatic events in Vietnam and a private show for the former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

Rick says, "What can we say about getting the opportunity to support an icon and Rock -n- Roll legend like Ted Nugent, except hell yeah! We are so excited about this tour and can't wait to get out there and tear it up with the Motor City Madman." Show-goers can expect to hear new material like "World's Gone Crazy" and "Bad Stretch of The Road" as well as previous hits like "This Side of You" and "Gypsy Soul."

Tour Dates

July 15 - Ruth Eckerd Hall- Clearwater, FL

July 16 - Florida Theater- Jacksonville, FL

July 17 - Barbara Mann Performing Arts Center- Fort Myers, FL

July 19 - Plaza Live- Orlando, FL

Aug 9 - Palace Theater- Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 10 - River Park Center- Owensboro, KY

Aug 11- Rose Music Center- Huber Heights, OH

Aug 12 - KEMBA Love- Columbus, OH

Aug 13 - Freedom Hill Amphitheater- Detroit, MI

Aug 14 - Riviera Theater- North Tonawanda, NY

Aug 15 - Riviera Theater- North Tonawanda, NY

Aug 17 - Keswick Theater- Glenside, PA

Aug 22 - Lexington Village Theater- Lexington, MI

Aug 23 - Lexington Village Theater- Lexington, MI

Aug 26 - Spellman Amphitheater- Forney, TX

Aug 27 - Backyard Amphitheater- Fredericksburg, TX

Dropping Friday June 10th, "Common Ground", featuring B Stille (Nappy Roots) and Grxxly. The group is once again pushing their creativity, blurring the lines between genres with this fresh and forward-thinking collaboration.

Produced by Brandon Britton, mixed by Malcom Springer (The Low-Down Drifters, Nappy Roots, Matchbox Twenty, and Collective Soul) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering, the arrangement marries Country and Hip-hop into something fans are sure to connect with.

Rick Monroe and The Hitmen, featuring Bobby Perkins on guitar, Alan Beeler on Bass, and Jason Bohl on drums, touch on a subject that many artists shy away from because the message might be "too political". They believe that having a voice and a platform doesn't just come with benefits, but with responsibility. "Common Ground" pushes people to think for themselves and take the time to look at life from different perspectives, to focus on our similarities as humans and how they can bring us together.

Monroe says, "The concept of "Common Ground" seems much easier said than done and trying to present it in a song without sounding preachy or pious ain't easy. I love the way B. wrapped it up in a story about people from different world's just hanging and then it hits you with the big truth- "a little common ground can Unite the States of America".

"It's about time Hip-hop and Country, the two biggest selling music genres in the industry join forces. Especially with a song like this ! "Common Ground" touches on many topics that bring us together instead of the few that separate us." says B. Stille.

"Common Ground" is being released by Epochal Artists Records / TLG / Ingrooves Music Group.

Monroe is a Monster Energy Music Artist and is also sponsored by Number Juan Tequila, Westone Audio & Fishman Audio, Roper Western Wear, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Speakeasy Original, SE Electronics, and Town and Country Ford (Nashville, TN).

"Common Ground" follows up their previous releases, "World's Gone Crazy", "God's Ear" and "Best of You".